Restart in Spain: What to expect

TURBULENT TITLE RACE

When Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 1 to top the table by one point, it seemed as if they had the momentum in the title race.

But a week later, they handed the initiative back as they lost 2-1 to Real Betis while Barcelona regained first place by beating Real Sociedad 1-0.

A three-month break means a fresh start, but Barca's two-point lead reflects badly on their challengers, given the leaders' own problems off the pitch, including the much publicised in-fighting and mass resignation among board members.

Both sides' imperfections mean there will be more slip-ups to come, but if Barcelona make it five league titles in six years, Real will have only themselves to blame.

UNEXPECTED RETURNS

Neither Real's Eden Hazard nor Barca striker Luis Suarez are expected to play much, or perhaps any, part in the run-in after the former underwent surgery on a broken foot in March and the latter had a knee operation in January.

The break has allowed both players to recover and the question now is whether either can find peak form and fitness in time to make an impact in the remaining 11 rounds of matches.

ATLETICO FIGHT

Atletico Madrid's momentous last-16 elimination of Liverpool in the Champions League offered Diego Simeone some relief after what has been a disappointing league season.

His team sit sixth in the table with 45 points and facing a fight to make the top four. With two points separating third-placed Sevilla and Atletico, it will be a scrap to book a Champions League berth next season.

PRESSURE AT THE BOTTOM

At the other end of the table, Espanyol look doomed, sitting in last place, six points adrift of safety. Leganes (23), who still have to play away at Barcelona before hosting Real on the final day, are only three points better off in 19th. The next four - Mallorca (25), Celta Vigo (26), Eibar (27) and Valladolid (29) - are also in the battle for survival.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE