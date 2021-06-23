Rest first, solo record later for Messi

BRASILIA • Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni considered resting Lionel Messi for Monday's Copa America clash against Paraguay. But in the end, good sense prevailed as the Barcelona skipper was once again the key man in their 1-0 win, ensuring progress to the quarter-finals.

"The truth is that Messi has played in all our games and so it is very difficult not to rely on him," Scaloni said after a hard-fought Group A game in which Argentina scored early through Alejandro Gomez but then ceded more and more ground to a Paraguay side that could not turn their possession into goals.

"What worries me is the physical condition of the players. The conditions were not great to play in."

Captain Messi has been one of Argentina's most active players in their three Copa games so far, having played every minute.

His 66 touches against Chile in their opener was a team high, as was his 78 against Uruguay along with teammate Rodrigo de Paul.

Argentina still have one more group game to manage and Scaloni admitted with knockout qualification secured, it was time to rest Messi and other important players.

"It's possible that we will rotate in the next game (against Bolivia on Monday)," he said.

"Having qualified gives us some peace of mind. Now we can recharge our batteries and our strength."

Messi got his 147th cap against Paraguay, tying the record held by Javier Mascherano and barring injury, the 33-year-old, who is already Argentina's top scorer with 73 goals, will become his country's most capped player at this Copa.

The recognition comes at the end of an eventful season for the forward who will turn 34 tomorrow and he will hope to add an international honour to the myriad of baubles he picked up with Barcelona.

Argentina have not won a major title since lifting the Copa America in 1993 and it is the one blank page on his otherwise unblemished resume.

Monday's game was their 16th without defeat and belief that the drought may finally break is quietly building.

"We can see that the team is growing and taking shape," said defender German Pezzella. "With the squad and the players we have, we can be there or thereabouts."

In the other Group A match on Monday, Chile drew 1-1 with Uruguay to also book their quarter-final berth.

REUTERS

