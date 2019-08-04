Football: Resolute Tampines Rovers stay in Singapore Premier League title hunt

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

Tampines Rovers 3

Home United 0

Tampines Rovers coach Gavin Lee saluted another professional performance from his players, as the Stags scored a comfortable 3-0 win over Home United yesterday to move closer to the top of the Singapore Premier League (SPL).

Two first-half goals and a stunning strike by Ryutaro Megumi at Our Tampines Hub earned the three points as the home side climbed to second place on 33 points, two ahead of Albirex Niigata in the SPL standings.

Leaders Brunei DPMM are on 37.

Tampines took the lead when skipper Shahdan Sulaiman curled home a free kick in the 18th minute.

Midfielder Shah Shahiran added a second 10 minutes later before Man-of-the-Match Shahdan's through ball sent Megumi free to score late in the second half.

Lee said: "We did not perform well in the first half but we were able to quickly organise ourselves.

"What was pleasing in the second half was that we defended when we needed to defend and stayed solid and kept a clean sheet.

"We just have six more games left. Tampines are a club that are expected to win every game, we are in good form and hopefully we stay grounded and work hard in training for our coming matches."

He was also delighted to welcome back Daniel Bennett. The 41-year-old centre-back started his first match in three months after a toe injury and marshalled the defence well alongside Madhu Mohana.

Lee said: "It's good to have Dan back. His return gives us options like we what we did with three at the back today.

"Home played with a front two and were very direct. But Dan was there to organise and he did well to get us a clean sheet."

Home United assistant coach Noh Rahman lamented his side's finishing. He said: "We were outplayed, especially in midfield, and we didn't really co me out with solutions for that.

"But we had two clear chances and, had one of them gone in, the match might have gone differently.

"In the end, Tampines took their chances and we didn't."

In last night's other match, Jonathan Behe scored a second-half brace in Warriors FC's 2-0 win over Young Lions at the Jurong East Stadium.