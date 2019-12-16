Reset to keep fox hunt going

LONDON • With Premier League champions Manchester City away and runaway leaders Liverpool at home in quick succession, Leicester have to "set the reset button" to make sure their title challenge does not fizzle out by Boxing Day.

Their nine-game winning run came to an end after a 1-1 home draw with second-from-bottom Norwich on Saturday, leaving them 10 points behind the Reds.

The second-place Foxes paid a heavy price for a sluggish start at the King Power Stadium, as Teemu Pukki put the Canaries in front before a Tim Krul own goal brought Brendan Rodgers' men level before the break.

However, Leicester lacked their usual zip and Norwich's excellent defensive display frustrated the hosts to pick up a point.

Lamenting that his side "were not 100 per cent on it", manager Rodgers said: "Norwich started bright and deservedly went in front, but second half, we were much better.

"It just looked like one of those games. It's a point and we need to look forward now.

"The players have been brilliant. When you are on that winning run, you believe you are going to win every game, but of course, it does not work like that."

To add insult to injury, Jamie Vardy just missed out on scoring for the ninth consecutive league game.

The former England striker failed to add to his league-leading tally of 16 goals this campaign two minutes into the second half.

He had done all the hard work after latching on to James Maddison's pass, before rounding Krul only to see his strike rebound off the outside of the post from a tight angle.

While former Reds defender Phil Thompson believes "there could be massive swings in the title race", provided Leicester can get favourable results in their next two games, fellow pundit Stuart Pearce claimed the dropped points meant the top flight was "a done deal".

The former Nottingham Forest and England defender told local daily Leicester Mercury: "That (Liverpool) game is coming up soon (on Boxing Day).

"There's not a team that has ever played in the Premier League that has not had its peaks and troughs.

"Their results (Leicester's) may have stayed consistent, but they have had peaks and troughs in the form they have showed in games."

Former City striker Shaun Goater agreed, telling the Daily Express: "It's in Liverpool's hands to hand it (the title) back, and say, 'We don't want it'."

While Norwich are still three points from safety, Daniel Farke took heart from "our best performance of the season", leaving him hopeful of avoiding relegation if they can show the same level of defensive discipline for the rest of their away games this season.

The German also joked that he was expecting a congratulatory text message from Liverpool manager and compatriot Jurgen Klopp and even the toe fracture that Pukki suffered in the first half could not dampen his spirits.

He added: "I'm sure he will be fine for Wolves (on Saturday). We aren't too concerned... he's from Finland so he's a strong guy."

