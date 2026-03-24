Report: Zinedine Zidane to take over as France coach this summer

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Zinedine Zidane will reportedly be the new France coach after Didier Deschamps' exit following the 2026 World Cup.

PARIS – French football icon Zinedine Zidane has agreed to take over his national team’s head coaching duties following this summer’s FIFA World Cup, ESPN reported on Monday.

Zidane, 53, reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the Federation Francaise de Football to replace Didier Deschamps, who has held the role since 2012.

The Frenchman, who managed La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid for two stints (2016-18, 2019-21), has long been expected to eventually become the coach for France.

As a player, the dynamic midfielder won the 1998 Ballon d’Or and was a three-time FIFA World Player of the Year (1998, 2000 and 2003).

He helped France win the World Cup in 1998 and finish second in 2006. He was infamously sent off during the final of the latter World Cup when he headbutted Italy’s Marco Materazzi in the chest.

However, it remains to be seen if Zidane will as expected be the next France manager, as official sources have yet to confirm the latest development.

In other news, England have called up Arsenal right-back Ben White for upcoming friendlies following an injury suffered by Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jarell Quansah.

Newcastle United’s Harvey Barnes has also been added to the 35-man squad with Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze injured. But it was White’s addition that drew the most attention, given that he has not featured for England since 2022 amid reports of a falling out with the former coaching staff.

White, 28, has four caps for England but none since leaving the team’s camp in Qatar after playing against Ivory Coast in March 2022. Personal reasons were cited at the time, but there were reports that White made himself unavailable during the remainder of Gareth Southgate’s tenure.

Thomas Tuchel, who took over as England manager in late 2024, chose to select White for matches against Uruguay on Friday and Japan next Tuesday despite him having started only five Premier League matches for Arsenal this season. Meanwhile, Real Madrid starting right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold did not get the call.

Arnold-Alexander has played only once under Tuchel, who was asked if the omission from this squad makes it highly unlikely that Arnold-Alexander will make the World Cup squad.

“No. I know that it is a tough decision for Trent as it is for, I guess, for Ollie Watkins, at the moment, and for Luke Shaw,” Tuchel said. “These tough decisions come with the job.”

Tuchel, who is without injured starting right-back Reece James, noted the depth that England has at right fullback.

“I know it’s a tough one, I know (Arnold-Alexander) is a big name,” he added.

“I think that he’s a huge talent with a big career, but I feel like I know what Trent can give us and decided to still to stick to the players who were in camp with us.

“It is more the evidence that we have that we were good in September, October, November, than it has anything to do with what Trent cannot offer. I know very well what Trent can offer us. I played many times against him (as a club manager) and suffered. So, I know very well about his strengths and what he can give.” REUTERS, AFP