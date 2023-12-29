Report: LAFC in talks with World Cup-winning GK Hugo Lloris

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v Olympique Lyonnais - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - June 3, 2023 OGC Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere with former OGC Nice player Hugo Lloris before the match REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/ File Photo
Updated
2 hours ago
Published
2 hours ago

Los Angeles FC reportedly are in talks to bring World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to MLS.

Current club Tottenham Hotspur already gave the green light and the decision is now up to the 37-year-old French star, Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported Thursday.

Lloris has been with the Premier League's Spurs since 2012 after playing for Lyon (2008-12) and Nice (2005-08) in France's Ligue 1.

Internationally, he helped France capture the 2018 World Cup in Russia and finish runner-up to Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

--Field Level Media REUTERS

