Report: LAFC in talks with World Cup-winning GK Hugo Lloris

Los Angeles FC reportedly are in talks to bring World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to MLS.

Current club Tottenham Hotspur already gave the green light and the decision is now up to the 37-year-old French star, Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported Thursday.

Lloris has been with the Premier League's Spurs since 2012 after playing for Lyon (2008-12) and Nice (2005-08) in France's Ligue 1.

Internationally, he helped France capture the 2018 World Cup in Russia and finish runner-up to Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

--Field Level Media REUTERS