Rennes stun leaders PSG with 3-1 win after turbulent week

Feb 13 - Rennes overcame the sacking of coach Habib Beye this week to end a four-game losing streak with a surprise 3-1 victory over Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain at Roazhon Park on Friday, a third defeat of the campaign for the champions.

PSG stay on 51 points from 22 games and could be overtaken at the top of the table by Lens on Saturday night when the latter travel to Paris FC. Rennes move up to fifth with 34 points from 22 games.

Mousa Tamari and Esteban Lepaul gave the home side a 2-0 lead before Ousmane Dembele pulled a goal back for PSG. The visitors pushed forward for the equaliser, but were caught out as Breel Embolo added a third for Rennes.

It is a positive result towards the end of a turbulent week that had Beye sacked on Monday and reserve team coach Sebastien Tambouret put in temporary charge.

After Lepaul struck the post early on for Rennes, they took the lead in the 34th minute as they hit the champions on the break, with Tamari twisting and turning PSG defender Willian Pacho before unleashing a curling shot into the bottom left corner of the net from the edge of the box.

Rennes got their second goal on 69 minutes as Lepaul's powerful header from Sebastian Szymanski’s corner arrowed into the net.

But PSG hit back three minutes later as former Rennes forward Dembele guided his header past home goalkeeper Brice Samba.

PSG piled on the pressure after that and Samba made a fine low stop from substitute Goncalo Ramos, before the hosts got a third in the 81st minute to seal the three points, Embolo turning in Ludovic Blas' cross. REUTERS