Relieved Kane strikes to banish August goal jinx

LONDON • The "Harry Kane does not score in August" curse has finally ended after the Tottenham striker scored in his side's 3-1 Premier League victory over Fulham at Wembley yesterday.

It took the 25-year-old 14 barren August league games before he broke his duck, as Spurs once again proved their formidable home form with goals also coming from Lucas Moura and a superbly taken Kieran Trippier free kick.

Newly promoted Fulham scored through Aleksandar Mitrovic.

"It looked like it would be one of those days for me, but that is the game of a striker," Kane told Sky Sports after the match.

"I thought we played really well and we created a lot of chances. But only after about 60 minutes we started to take it into more dangerous areas. It is a good start with two wins out of two."

On Thursday, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino called for patience as the move to their new Tottenham stadium was delayed due to safety issues.

But it did not really matter if they played their home league matches at their temporary ground at Wembley or White Hart Lane.

Spurs have now gone 37 games unbeaten in their last 39 home matches, losing to only Chelsea and Manchester City last season.

The win was also their ninth out of 10 against Fulham, losing 1-0 only in a home game in March 2013.

In yesterday's early kick-off, Newcastle drew 0-0 at newly promoted Cardiff City.

Kenedy missed a penalty for Newcastle, who had Isaac Hayden sent off, in the last minute of second-half stoppage time, as both sides picked up their first point of the season.

It was simply a bad day at the office for the Brazilian who, according to Opta, failed to even complete a single pass in the first half.

"It was a difficult game, too many things went against us and we played a lot with 10 men," Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez told Sky Sports.

"But we win as a team and lose as a team. In the end to get a point, it could be better, but we cannot complain too much."

