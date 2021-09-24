Relief as Chelsea, Tottenham edge past Cup rivals

LONDON • Chelsea and Tottenham are London rivals, but they will be glad they had similarities in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Both clubs advanced to the fourth round of the competition after a penalty shoot-out and also had their strikers firing again.

Timo Werner scored his first goal of the season as a much-changed Chelsea side beat Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties after the Stamford Bridge clash ended 1-1.

The German forward, who lost his place in the line-up after the arrival of Romelu Lukaku in the summer, said it was good to hear the fans sing his name again.

He scored in the 54th minute before the visitors responded through Cameron Archer to send the game to a shoot-out, which Chelsea won to set up a clash with Southampton next month.

"It's good to be back on the scoresheet and good to keep winning," Werner told Chelsea TV.

"We needed to keep winning and get into the next round of the League Cup and we're happy with the game."

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who earlier said Werner can forge a strong partnership with Lukaku, was pleased with his compatriot's efforts.

"We brought him into a situation where he can score, this is what we want and then it's on him to score," he said. "That's why he's here. It's the best feeling for a striker to score."

Harry Kane, without a goal in his four previous games, was on target for Tottenham but they surrendered an early 2-0 lead at Wolverhampton Wanderers before winning 3-2 on penalties, as manager Nuno Espirito Santo claimed his second win of the season against his former club.

Spurs earned an away tie at Burnley after coming through an entertaining tie. Goals by Tanguy Ndombele and Kane put the team in command but Wolves hit back through Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence.

Ruben Neves almost won it for Wolves late on with a deflected effort against the bar and he then missed his spot kick as Tottenham squeezed through.

"Harry did a very good game. I think he has much more to give and it's about the team improving and growing together," said Nuno.

"The boys prepared well (for the possibility of a shoot-out) yesterday because it's not luck. It's having a goalkeeper who has the right info and it's having the players making their responsibility and the tasks that they have to do."

Arsenal also cruised into the fourth round with a 3-0 home win against third-tier AFC Wimbledon with Alexandre Lacazette scoring on his first start since April. Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah struck late on.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS