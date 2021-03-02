Refs influenced by penalty bias chatter: Solskjaer

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes referees are being negatively influenced by opposition managers referring to Manchester United's penalty record after being denied one in their 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday.

The Red Devils were furious that referee Stuart Attwell stuck to his original call not to award a penalty for handball by Callum Hudson-Odoi despite being asked to review the incident by the video assistant referee in the first half.

The Red Devils have been awarded 22 penalties in the Premier League since the start of last season, four more than any other club, which led Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard to question why their sides failed to get the same treatment from officials.

Claiming their comments have had a knock-on effect, an irate Solskjaer said: "It's all these outside influences. That's influencing referees.

"We've seen there is loads of talk about us getting penalties when there is no doubt about it and today we should've had a penalty, that's clear."

But despite his protests, the stalemate was a fair result, with neither side showing much attacking intent at Stamford Bridge.

A draw does little for both sides. Second-placed United now trail runaway leaders Manchester City by 12 points, while Chelsea remain a point outside the top four in fifth.

United's poor record against "Big Six" opponents has prevented them from maintaining a title challenge as they have now failed to win in seven league meetings with Chelsea, Arsenal, City, Liverpool or Tottenham.

Five of those games have ended goal-less, with just one goal scored via a penalty, and Solskjaer admitted his side need to show more ambition in big games.

"Defensively our attitude, application and pressing were brilliant," the Norwegian said. "With the ball, it wasn't good enough.

"We didn't create the chances we hoped for. But if you get that penalty and win 1-0, that's a perfect away performance."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel remains unbeaten in nine games since taking over from the sacked Frank Lampard last month but a second successive league draw left him frustrated.

"It would have been a big result," the German said. "We tried everything to win, for no other intention but to win. We are in the middle of a battle to (reach) the top four.

"We have closed the gap quickly, and now is the moment to hang in, to show performances every three or four days."

