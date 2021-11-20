Refreshed United need to start winning

LONDON • The international break offered a welcome respite for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who returned to Norway briefly but Manchester United's beleaguered boss is once again in the firing line as his troubled team head to Watford in the Premier League today.

The Norwegian is locked in a desperate fight to save his job as United try to get their chaotic campaign back on track, having dropped to sixth in the table and five points off the Champions League qualifying spots.

Solskjaer's job is safe for now and he believes a period away from club football has given his players some freshness ahead of today's clash.

"International breaks are always periods to refresh and to keep working on different things," he said yesterday.

"Of course, we know that with a poor run of form we put ourselves under pressure, but that pressure should be a joy, it should make us a better team, make players perform at the best level.

"We've corrected a few things, put some things right. I'm sure we'll see a reaction and a good performance tomorrow."

United were expected to challenge for the title after the high-profile signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. But Solskjaer has struggled to turn his star-studded squad into a coherent team, leading to defeats by rivals in their last two home games before the break - Liverpool thrashed them 5-0 while Manchester City won 2-0.

With the team languishing nine points adrift of leaders Chelsea (26), Solskjaer had to endure fresh reports this week that the club's owners, the Glazer family, have started making plans to replace him. Another embarrassing loss to 17th-placed Watford would surely push him closer to the exit.

The Red Devils are missing the injured Varane and Edinson Cavani, while Paul Pogba, who would have missed out regardless through suspension, has a thigh issue.

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has insisted that United are still "one of the biggest teams in Europe" despite their struggles.

He added: "I don't know if it's a good time (to play United) but if this is the time to play Manchester United then we are ready to fight."

The Italian confirmed that Ozan Tufan is a doubt, while Francisco Sierralta, Christian Kabasele, Ken Sema, Kwadwo Baah and Peter Etebo are all out injured.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WATFORD V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11pm