Referee made wrong call: Klopp

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the 1-1 Premier League draw with in-form Arsenal on Saturday was "an absolutely good result" but felt that Sadio Mane's first-half goal was wrongly ruled out for offside.

James Milner's opener just after the hour mark looked set to send the Reds three points clear at the top of the table, but Alexandre Lacazette struck eight minutes from time to give the hosts a well-deserved point and extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 14 games.

It could have been a different story had Mane's effort in the 20th minute been allowed to stand, but the Senegal forward was flagged for offside when he tapped in the rebound from Roberto Firmino's shot which had hit the post.

Mane was in an onside position when Firmino shot, but offside when Trent Arnold-Alexander had played the ball to Firmino.

Klopp said: "I think it was a goal, it should have been a goal.

"When I was a player, the offside rule was different. The ball is going and one player is offside and the referee doesn't whistle so he runs to the ball because he doesn't think he is offside and then the referee whistles.

"It was a brilliant attack, it's what you do on the training ground, leave one player in between the centre-halves, slightly offside but the other takes the ball.

"It's a pity that it didn't count, we made a few more mistakes tonight than the ref, but it would have been nice if that goal counted.

"It was very intense, Arsenal are in a very good moment, I thought we made life a bit too easy for them."

Arsenal manager Unai Emery, celebrating his 47th birthday, was happy with his side's progress but admits there is still work to do to match Liverpool's title challenge.

It is the first time Emery has avoided defeat by a Premier League top-six opponent after losing to Manchester City and Chelsea in his first two matches in charge.

"Against Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool - these are three teams in front of us (in the table) and you can see how three different matches we played," said Emery. "Today is a more complete game for us."

The progress Arsenal have made under the Spaniard in his first three months in charge was clear to see.

Much has changed since the opening day of the season when City outclassed Arsenal 2-0 as the home fans bristled at the sight of veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech struggling to come to terms with the former Paris Saint-Germain coach's instructions to play out from the back.

Summer signing Bernd Leno has since replaced Cech as No. 1 and has shown he is far more adept with the ball at his feet as Arsenal moved the ball smoothly upfield.

In midfield, Lucas Torreira had to wait until late September for his first league start. But the Uruguay international is the type of player Arsenal lacked in the final years of Arsene Wenger's reign.

Already his mixture of tough tackling and passing ability in possession has made him a fans' favourite.

And, up front, it was Lacazette who repaid Emery's faith for keeping him on the field and sacrificing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with his substitutions in the search for an equaliser.

The Frenchman said: "The first big game we lost (against City) but, we knew if we worked like we did for 12 games, we can have points and we felt we had the quality to play the top of the league tonight."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS