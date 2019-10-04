Reds 'will do better'

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp had predicted a wild night but found little pleasure in being proven right.

At the end of a 4-3 Champions League win on Wednesday, when his players threw away a three-goal lead, the Liverpool manager sported a face like thunder.

In contrast, at 3-3, his Salzburg counterpart Jesse Marsch was fist-pumping and cavorting down the touchline, like a young Jose Mourinho leading Porto, in front of the fans at Anfield.

At least Mohamed Salah stuck to the script.

The Egyptian struck the 17th and 18th Champions League goals of his Reds career as the European champions survived a stirring Salzburg comeback to kick-start their title defence, having lost at Napoli last month.

"We opened the door and they were running through, chasing through the door," said Klopp, whose team are second in Group E and level on three points with Salzburg. Napoli are a point ahead.

"It was far away from being a perfect game but it was a typical Liverpool game, very exciting and never over until the final whistle.

"I thought after the final whistle that I was angry but then I realised I wasn't angry. I respect the performance of the opponents. We can do better and we will do better."

3 Liverpool have conceded three goals at home in the Champions League for the first time since October 2014, when they lost 3-0 to Real Madrid.

Salah's first strike of the night, following goals from Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson, swept the hosts into a three-goal lead after 36 minutes. Klopp's warning about the threat and adventure of the Austrian champions appeared to be an exaggeration at that stage.

Salzburg's four-man midfield was prised apart ruthlessly in the opening half hour with the hosts revelling in the space down both flanks.

The Reds' dominance was then unhinged by American coach Marsch's switch to a midfield diamond.

They were easily overrun by an attack led with finesse and guile by Hwang Hee-chan, who thumped in the visitors' first in the 39th minute.

The South Korean then turned provider for Japanese attacker Takumi Minamino, whose volley from the edge of the box took goalkeeper Adrian by surprise.

The home crowd could barely believe it just four minutes later when Minamino slipped the ball across goal for 19-year-old Erling Haaland to equalise with a tap-in.

Less than half an hour from Salah's first goal, the lead had gone.

The mature reaction to blowing a three-goal cushion underlined the expertise and resilience of European champions. But allowing a fightback and the unease it spread throughout his defence will have concerned Klopp.

He said: "It's better to learn the lessons during the game than talk about it after it. I thought we were outstanding in the first 30 minutes. We did everything they don't like at high speed, scored the three goals and could have scored more.

"Then the Salzburg system changed and we lost the ball so that caused us problems. The momentum changed and it was difficult to get a foot in the game."

The introduction of James Milner for Jordan Henderson into a more defensive midfield role than his captain helped halt the recovery and flow of Salzburg's attacks.

And in the end, it fell to Salah to dig Liverpool out of trouble in the 69th minute, when he was quickest to react to a Firmino nod-down inside the box to steer the ball past the onrushing Cican Stankovic.

Salah told BT Sport: "When we're winning three, we needed to score a fourth, fifth and sixth. It's a little bit bad because the human mind says, 'OK, we are going to win this'.

"They made it a game for us but we are happy to get the three points. That's the most important thing."

