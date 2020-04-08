Reds U-turn on staff temp leave

LONDON • Premier League leaders Liverpool have reversed their decision to furlough some of their non-playing staff, with chief executive officer Peter Moore apologising to fans on Monday night after the decision drew sharp criticism from the British government, supporters and former players.

The club said over the weekend they had put some of their staff on temporary leave owing to the coronavirus pandemic, and were holding talks about salary deductions for players and senior staff.

The furlough scheme is designed to soften the economic blow of Covid-19, with the British government paying 80 per cent of wages up to £2,500 (S$4,395).

But given that leaders Liverpool, who are two wins shy of their first English league title in 30 years, recorded pre-tax profits of £42 million for the year ended last May, their decision to apply for financial relief was met with fury.

Acknowledging that it was a mistake, Moore said: "We believe we came to the wrong conclusion last week to announce that we intended to apply to the Coronavirus Retention Scheme and furlough staff due to the suspension of the Premier League football calendar, and are truly sorry for that.

"Our intentions were, and still are, to ensure the entire workforce is given as much protection as possible from redundancy and/or loss of earnings during this unprecedented period.

"We are therefore committed to finding alternative ways to operate while there are no football matches being played that ensures we are not applying for the government relief scheme."

Tottenham fans yesterday urged the club to follow the Anfield side's lead and reverse their decision.

Spurs, along with Bournemouth, Newcastle and Norwich, are the only top-flight clubs thus far to utilise the scheme. Like Liverpool's announcement, Spurs' decision to place their non-playing staff on furlough came as a surprise as they have the eighth-largest revenue globally - £521.1 million in the 2018-19 season, according to the Deloitte Football Money League. Last year, they posted a profit of £68.6 million after tax.

Urging the board to reconsider, the Tottenham Supporters' Trust tweeted: "We are now saying it clearly and in public - do not further damage the club's reputation, listen to your fans."

REUTERS