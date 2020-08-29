Reds to lay down early marker

LONDON • Jordan Henderson has urged Liverpool to show their hunger to retain the Premier League title when they face FA Cup champions Arsenal in the Community Shield today.

Just five weeks after the Reds captain lifted the English top-flight trophy - the club's first in 30 years - Jurgen Klopp's side kick off the new season in the glamour friendly at Wembley.

While their title defence does not get under way until Sept 12, the Reds are keen to lay down an early marker to their rivals.

Only Manchester City (2017-19) have won back-to-back titles since Manchester United did so in 2008, underlining the difficulty in retaining the league.

However, England midfielder Henderson is pleased with the attitude he has seen from his teammates at a training camp in Austria.

"We've been cracking on, really working hard. New season, new start and a lot more things we want to go on and achieve," he told Liverpool's website. "I'm really excited to see what we can do this season, another big season for us.

"Hopefully, we can take confidence from the last year or two, but we need to stay hungry and keep the desire to go and want more.

"I can certainly see that from the first days that I've watched training in pre-season."

Meanwhile, Klopp has said he would be interested in adding Barcelona captain Lionel Messi to his squad but a deal is out of the question due to the astronomical amount of money involved.

Messi stunned world football this week when he wanted to leave Barcelona after nearly two decades with the Catalan club.

When asked if he would be happy to bring the Argentinian forward to Anfield, Klopp said at a press conference ahead of the Community Shield: "Interest? Yeah, who doesn't want Messi in their team. But no chance. The numbers are absolutely not for us.

28 Days since Arsenal last played the FA Cup final.

"For the Premier League, it would be great. I would like to see it but I'm not sure if I will."

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are one of the favourites to sign the six-time World Player of the Year.

Klopp has yet to make any major new signings - only back-up defender Kostas Tsimikas has arrived from Olympiakos for £11.75 million (S$21.21 million) - and they will face a renewed challenge from City, Chelsea and United.

For Arsenal, the season curtain-raiser offers manager Mikel Arteta, who could start new boy Willian - signed on a free transfer from Chelsea - an opportunity to gauge his side's progress heading into his first full campaign in charge.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has kept the Gunners waiting as they try to persuade him to extend a contract that expires at the end of the new season.

However, Arteta is confident that their top scorer for the past two seasons will commit his long-term future to the club.

He will also offer an olive branch to Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ARSENAL V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch111, 11.25pm