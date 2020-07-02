Reds to 'attack' title next year

LONDON • Fresh from delivering Liverpool's first English top-flight title in 30 years, Jurgen Klopp would be forgiven if he chose to talk at length about his team's triumph in the Premier League this season.

But in his first press conference since that impressive feat last week, the German was already discussing how to "attack" the title next term.

Speaking ahead of today's trip to second-place Manchester City, the previous champions, he said: "City, Chelsea, (Manchester) United will all be strong next season. All in good shape and that is clear.

"Tottenham and Arsenal will not sleep, Leicester too. We have to play 38 games and who wins most can win it. We will not defend the title, we will attack the next one."

The 53-year-old then reminded his players that it is back to business and they will have to be on their toes if they were to continue to create history for the club.

The Reds have a 23-point lead over City (63) with seven games left, and are on track to beat the 100-point record Pep Guardiola's men achieved two seasons ago.

He said: "It was one of the best moments in my life knowing we are champions of England. But we prepare for Man City with full focus. We will be prepared. I don't know another way.

"The focus, concentration, not thinking about last game, the club, the pressure because of its size... a mix of everything. A desire to do something special and create your own history. We have the chance to play seven more times now (to beat that 100-point record) and I hope we can show that.

"We have to give everything, we have to go the extra yard as long as you wear the shirt."

Liverpool head into today's match having won all 16 of their home games so far this season, but are winless and goal-less (three defeats, one draw) in their last four away matches in all competitions - a run stretching back to February.

The Reds have never gone five away games without a win under Klopp. In contrast, City have won six and lost none in their last seven league games at the Etihad.

Guardiola's men have also scored eight and not conceded at their home ground since the season resumed, and Klopp is wary of the challenge his team would face.

"It is difficult and City is a super team. We have to show that we are ready for that," he said.

"We can give them a proper game. It's the most difficult game you can imagine. As long as we stay humble and greedy we have a strong chance to be an uncomfortable opponent.

"Pep is a competitor and wants to win. When other teams develop we have to too."

Klopp also said he has no latest injury concerns.

Guardiola had praise for the German and Liverpool's style of play, but also warned that his side should not be taken lightly next season.

The Spaniard said: "First of all, that a team was better playing at an outstanding level in every single game, we have to do more.

"I admire him and the way that his teams play football. It is a benefit for the world, positive to try to score a goal.

"Football helps you to understand and accept that another one is better. Next season (we have to) work harder. There were many details I think we are not far away as a team but we have to do a little bit more.

"We're going to make Liverpool feel (the heat) next season and also the other opponents, try to fight with them for the Premier League."

Injured striker Sergio Aguero remains City's biggest absentee, while Fernandinho will serve the second of his two-match ban after he was sent off against Chelsea last month.

MAN CITY V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3.15am