Reds' squad depth lifts quad hopes

LONDON • Liverpool remain the only English team still capable of sealing an unprecedented quadruple this season after booking their spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

A first-half double from Japanese forward Takumi Minamino secured a 2-1 fifth-round win over Norwich at Anfield as the hosts advanced to the last eight of the competition for the first time under Jurgen Klopp.

Three days after they won the League Cup to clinch the first trophy of the season, Liverpool dominated the Canaries, who are bottom of the Premier League, in the early stages.

Minamino's first goal ended a fine Liverpool move, with Divock Origi, given a rare start by manager Klopp, setting up his teammate in the 27th minute.

A powerful finish from Minamino 12 minutes later put the Reds in command and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain nearly added a third midway through the second half.

However, Norwich refused to give in and Lukas Rupp gave them hope with his strike 14 minutes from time. That ensured a nerve-racking finish at Anfield, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker forced to deny Norwich substitute Jonathan Rowe, but the hosts held on to stay in the hunt for more trophies.

In the past, Klopp had to sacrifice the FA Cup as his side had bigger fish to fry in the Champions League and the Premier League, but they have the depth to compete on all four fronts this season.

"We have never been in an FA Cup quarter-final under me," the German said.

"We made 10 changes to the team and we were always going to find it tough against a good team, but we played really good football and scored some really good goals.

"We are in four competitions, three left, because of the quality of the squad. Ten changes and this line-up and a bench that can make an impact, that's really good."

On his fringe players like Minamino, who has yet to start in the Premier League this term, stepping up, Klopp added: "Takumi is an incredible player and tonight was the best game he had for us. He was a constant threat throughout.

"I'm really happy that the boys used the opportunity. It's really nice they could prove how good they are."

Minamino would have been disappointed not to have played in the League Cup final, after featuring in the earlier rounds, but Klopp said the player understood his role.

"Takumi was a massive part of the whole journey. Not playing in the final might have been hard in the moment but in the long term, he can look back that he won the League Cup and that can be a good thing."

Wednesday's win was Liverpool's sixth straight home win in all competitions.

They will next host West Ham at Anfield in the Premier League tomorrow before welcoming Inter Milan on Tuesday for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, following their 2-0 win at the San Siro last month.

