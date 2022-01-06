Reds' semi against Arsenal postponed

LONDON • The first leg of the League Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Liverpool today has been postponed due to a severe outbreak of Covid-19 infections at Liverpool, the English Football League (EFL) said yesterday.

The Reds had on Tuesday requested the EFL to reschedule the game, stating the rise in coronavirus cases at the club, while they also temporarily closed their training ground yesterday.

"The first leg of the Carabao (League) Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Liverpool has been postponed following a formal request by Liverpool due to a severe outbreak of Covid infections among their management and playing staff," the EFL said.

"The EFL has been in regular dialogue with the club over the past 48 hours in an attempt to understand whether the tie could proceed but significant developments over this period have resulted in the club reporting an ever-increasing number of Covid cases.

"Having now fully reviewed the circumstances involved, the league has accepted Liverpool's request after determining, albeit reluctantly, that a postponement was the only option."

As a result of the postponement, the order of the ties has been changed, with the first leg now taking place at Anfield next Thursday, while the rearranged game will be played as the second leg at the Emirates on Jan 20.

Liverpool players Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip returned positive tests on Sunday, while manager Jurgen Klopp also tested positive at the weekend.

Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Curtis Jones were also forced into isolation last month following positive tests.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who was in charge for Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea in place of Klopp, was the latest member of staff to test positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

That was after Liverpool had made a submission to the EFL to postpone the clash at Anfield following all their positive cases and other player availability issues.

Before yesterday's confirmation of the postponement, the club also cancelled their pre-match press conference, where Lijnders was due to speak to reporters.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was still preparing to speak to the media as there was no news of a postponement, which came only less than an hour before the scheduled start of his press conference.

The Reds are missing Takumi Minamino, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott through injury as well, while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are now on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

A statement yesterday on their official website said: "Liverpool Football Club would like to place on record its thanks to the EFL and Arsenal for their understanding, as well as supporters of both clubs, as we continue to navigate through this challenging period."

Tuesday's test results also presented a stark picture with their next match an FA Cup third-round home game with Shrewsbury Town approaching fast on Sunday.

"The latest round of testing on Tuesday returned a significant number of positives, including Pepijn Lijnders," the club said.

"The outbreak has left Liverpool without a sufficient number of players and staff to fulfil the contest as originally scheduled."

Arsenal, meanwhile, said they were "disappointed" and apologised to fans for "any disappointment and inconvenience caused".

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE