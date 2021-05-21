Reds ready for final push

LONDON • The permutations for the top-four race heading into Sunday's final round of Premier League games are clear.

If Chelsea beat Aston Villa away, they will be guaranteed third spot. And as long as Liverpool beat Crystal Palace, the Reds will also get to play Champions League football for a fifth season in a row, unless fifth-placed Leicester can overcome an inferior goal difference by thrashing Tottenham.

With the finishing line in sight, Jurgen Klopp wants his side to treat Sunday's game at Anfield like a Cup final.

Liverpool seized control of their top-four fate after beating Burnley 3-0 away on Wednesday, moving the visitors above the Foxes, who are level on 66 points, while holding a plus-four goal advantage.

The Clarets were on top in the early stages as fans were let back into Turf Moor for the first time since March last year but the Reds' back-up central defensive pairing of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams held firm.

Roberto Firmino opened the scoring in the 43rd minute after getting on the end of Andy Robertson's cross and Phillips doubled the lead seven minutes into the second half after the home side failed to clear a corner.

Substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made it 3-0 in the 88th minute after being played in by Robertson and scoring with a low shot.

After a tumultuous season marked by several long-term injuries, Klopp is looking forward to ending the term on a positive note.

"It was a semi-final. We had to win the semi-final and we did. Nothing is decided yet but we improved our position and we have the final. That's what we needed. It's what we deserve because this was a top performance," the Liverpool manager said.

"We knew before the game it would be incredibly tough - they had about 3,500 people not on our side. Atmosphere in football is massive.

"I thought the boys dealt really well with that. They didn't get distracted - they tried to use it because noise is nice. We played a lot of good football stuff."

Phillips agreed that destiny was in their own hands and a victory over Palace would complete the job.

"All we can do is concentrate on our games and make sure we win. We know that if we win the next game, as long as Leicester don't go on to score a load of goals in theirs, our job has been done," he said.

Anfield is set to roar again for the first time since December with a restricted home crowd for Sunday's game and Klopp called on supporters to carry his team over the line.

"We have to make sure we recover quickly. We have a thin squad in some positions. We have to wrap them in cotton wool. I can't wait for the 10,000 fans. Nothing is decided - Palace are strong," the German said.

REUTERS