Reds’ quality a big worry

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool's 1-0 defeat against Chelsea was a "massive blow", as his troubled club lost five successive home games for the first time in their history.

The Reds were condemned to unprecedented misery at Anfield by Mason Mount's superb strike late in the first half on Thursday.

After storming to their first English top-flight title in 30 years last season, injury-hit Liverpool have endured a wretched defence of the crown and now face an uphill struggle just to finish in the top four.

With 11 games left, seventh-placed Liverpool are languishing four points behind Chelsea (47) in fourth position.

Merseyside rivals Everton, in fifth spot, and sixth-placed West Ham have a three-and two-point lead over the Reds and they each have a game in hand.

The last time the hosts failed to qualify for the Champions League via a league finish was in 2015-16, Klopp's maiden season.

However, the German has conceded that scenario could be a possibility this season after their fifth defeat in six league games.

Since the turn of the year, they have picked up just 10 points from 11 league games, with only relegation-battling clubs like Newcastle and West Brom in worse form.

"It is not about Anfield or whatever, it is in general, too often. In the decisive moments we have to improve," Klopp said. "You cannot say it is only at home. We have to show our quality in these moments and we don't do that often enough.

"It was a tight, intense game. It is a massive blow. We have to win football games. It is not done yet."

Klopp was unhappy with Liverpool's defending for Mount's goal as Fabinho, back after missing their last eight games, was left trailing in the midfielder's wake.

He was also frustrated by their lack of cutting edge up front, with leading scorer Mohamed Salah hauled off after an hour.

5 Liverpool are the first English top-flight reigning champions to lose five consecutive home league games.

"You have to defend differently and we didn't do well there. In the end, we conceded one goal, we made the mistake there," the manager said.

"You can say it was good defending by Chelsea but with all the possession we had, you need to have more chances. Everything was really good until the final pass."

On Salah's substitution, which left the Egypt forward shaking his head as he walked to the bench, Klopp added: "I just brought on fresh legs. Mo looked like today he suffered a bit, he played a lot of games.

"I could have taken off Sadio (Mane) or Bobby (Firmino). That is all clear but at that moment, it looked like Mo."

While pundits questioned the decision to take Salah off early, they pointed to their goal drought, which is becoming just as worrisome as their makeshift backline.

Excluding penalties and own goals, Liverpool have failed to score with each of their last 99 shots at Anfield in the league - more than 10 hours without a goal from open play.

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher said: "They've lost goals, they don't look like scoring, you've got a back four all over the place. Somehow, they've got to find a way of battling through this difficult time."

Liverpool's form has nosedived around the same time that Chelsea's form has turned around.

Frank Lampard's sacking as Blues manager in January sent some supporters into mourning, yet it has taken only 10 games for Thomas Tuchel to make the decision to offload the club legend look like an astute one.

The visitors have been unbeaten since the German took charge at Stamford Bridge, winning seven matches in all competitions, keeping eight clean sheets and recording 18 points from eight league games.

Only runaway leaders Manchester City are in greater form, leading Tuchel to declare his delight as his side showed why they are now hot favourites to seal one of the top-four berths.

"I am very, very happy with the performance. It was clear that we needed a complete performance in all aspects of the game," he said.

"We did this, we were very brave with the ball and never lost intensity with the ball.

"This was the key. It was a top team performance and a deserved win. When you arrive in a match like this, you cannot overthink it. We managed all situations very, very well."

