Reds probe claim fan spat at City support staff

LONDON • Manchester City have lodged a complaint to Liverpool alleging that a fan spat at their backroom staff during the pulsating 2-2 English Premier League draw at Anfield, reports say.

The Reds are also looking into the claim, the BBC and Sky Sports said, after the "Big Four" rivals shared the points following a breathless second half that saw City twice come from behind.

"They (my staff) told me but I didn't see it," City boss Pep Guardiola said of the alleged incident.

"I'm pretty sure Liverpool will take measures against this person. I know they are greater than this behaviour.

"I heard something from the crowd - something not nice to staff. But I don't know what exactly. I didn't see the images.

"Nothing will change my admiration for this club. It was the same story two, three years ago when we came here and they destroyed our bus (before the April 2018 Champions League quarter-final first leg) - it is certain people, not just Liverpool."

According to ESPN, sources have said that City have video footage of the man suspected of spitting, although it is understood that it does not capture the actual incident.

That was not the only gripe made by Guardiola as he cited a decision by referee Paul Tierney for failing to send off James Milner, playing at right-back in place of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, as potentially critical. The 35-year-old veteran was booked in the first half but escaped a second caution after a trip on Bernardo Silva early in the second half.

"It is a yellow card if he was not on a yellow card," Guardiola, who vented his anger to fourth official Mike Dean over the decision.

"He has to show the yellow card, for me. He has to show the second one. In these games, which are so tight, he has to.

"It doesn't mean you are going to win against Liverpool in Anfield, but it is too obvious this action, to give James the second yellow."

Pundit and former City defender Micah Richards agreed, telling Sky Sports that Tierney had "an absolute shocker", adding: "It's ridiculous. We have to be impartial... that is a yellow card. He was influenced by the crowd today... He should have been sent off."

However, Guardiola was still satisfied with the point earned, with league trips to Tottenham, Chelsea and now Liverpool out of the way, saying: "What a game. That is the reason the last years Man City and Liverpool were always there because we try to play in this way.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't win - but we didn't lose. That's why the Premier League is the best. It was great, really great."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE