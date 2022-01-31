Reds pay $68m for Porto's Diaz, seen as Salah's stand-in

LONDON • Colombia winger Luis Diaz signed for Premier League side Liverpool yesterday from Portuguese side Porto, placing further doubt on the future of their Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

The 25-year-old signed a deal till 2027 for a reported fee of £37.5 million (S$68.1 million), with a further £12.5 million in potential bonuses.

There is no resolution in sight to protracted talks over a contract extension for Salah, who is away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Liverpool Football Club have completed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance," said the club.

"He joins Liverpool after 21/2 seasons with FC Porto, where he made 125 appearances and scored 41 goals."

Diaz, who will reportedly earn a weekly wage of around £90,000, was rumoured to be Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's primary target for the summer, but growing interest in the player from Tottenham forced the club to move early.

He is the latest major signing Liverpool have made since Portuguese Diogo Jota joined the club in September 2020 for £41 million.

Diaz is currently on international duty with Colombia for 2022 World Cup qualifying matches.

Liverpool sent a delegation to Argentina - where Colombia play tomorrow - to conduct a medical examination so the move could be completed before the transfer window closes today.

Salah and Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will all be out of contract in the summer next year, by which point they would all be aged 31.

Diaz would add fresh blood to the Reds' forward line and comes with a burgeoning reputation after scoring 16 goals in 28 games for Porto this season.

He was also top scorer alongside Lionel Messi at last year's Copa America with four goals.

According to statistics compiled by Sky Sports, the winger has the most touches (162) in the opposition box and has the second-most possessions won (18) in the attacking third this season in the Portuguese top flight.

He also ranks third in dribbles completed (46) and fourth in final-third passes completed (248).

The Reds are second in the Premier League on 48 points, nine behind leaders Manchester City who have played a game more.

