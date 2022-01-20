Reds out to create 'special' memories

LONDON • Liverpool want to create "special" memories with their fans this season and that starts with beating Arsenal today.

The first leg of their League Cup semi-final at Anfield last week ended in a 0-0 draw, and the tie is now perfectly poised for a winner-takes-all clash to face Chelsea in the final next month.

"We go to Arsenal and it's clear we need to win. In 90, 120 minutes or penalties, we need to win this game," said Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who was on media duty yesterday in place of his boss Jurgen Klopp.

"At the start of the season, we always say we want to create memories; memories with our fans and to create special games.

"It is good that we are in January and we are speaking about reaching finals. We are going to give everything to compete there."

The Reds have reached the showpiece of the League Cup three times since 2005, with their last triumph coming in 2012.

Klopp, a Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool, has also yet to win this competition or the FA Cup.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi are all sidelined due to injury, while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita remain away on Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) duty.

Arsenal have never lost a home clash in the League Cup to Liverpool - winning and drawing three games.

But the Gunners have won only one of their last 17 meetings in all competitions, failing to score in their last four clashes, and will need to overcome the odds today.

A long list of absentees, which culminated in the postponement of their Premier League game at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, is not helping their situation.

Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers are doubts due to injury or fatigue, while Martin Odegaard is out with Covid-19.

Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny are at the Afcon.

Granit Xhaka will serve the first of a two-match suspension following his dismissal in the first leg.

When asked to give an update on his squad, manager Mikel Arteta said: "I can't and I don't want to because I don't want to give anything away, I'm sorry. There are issues.

"I hope there is no more news from tomorrow and the game can be played...

"We will have the players that we have whether we play 90, 120 minutes or penalties. We'll do so with players that have the belief that we can win that game."

He also defended the club's request to postpone the North London derby, saying: "We didn't have the players necessary to put a squad out to compete in a Premier League match, that is 100 per cent."

REUTERS

ARSENAL V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 3.40am