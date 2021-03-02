Reds must be serial winners: Klopp

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp feels Liverpool can prove the doubters wrong after snapping a four-game losing streak to win 2-0 at Sheffield United on Sunday.

The English champions' Premier League title defence has been decimated by injuries and they face a battle just to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top-four finish.

Klopp's men remain in sixth, but are now just two points behind fourth-placed West Ham and can leapfrog Chelsea in fifth when the Blues visit Anfield on Thursday.

Their injury list remains at a critical level - Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are long-term casualties, while captain Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota were missing at Bramall Lane.

Allison Becker was also absent for compassionate reasons after his father drowned in Brazil last week and the goalkeeper remains a doubt for the Chelsea game.

However, Jota could be set to make his first appearance since suffering a knee injury in December and Klopp is convinced his side can have a strong finish to the campaign, even if the title is unreachable with leaders Manchester City ahead by 19 points.

"Plenty of people have written us off. That's fine," said the German. "With all the problems we have had, we're still around the exciting places."

The Blades, who are rooted to the bottom and appear bound for the Championship, proved the perfect opponents for Klopp's men to restore some confidence as Curtis Jones' second-half strike and Kean Bryan's own goal got the Reds back to winning ways.

"This was about us showing we're still there," added Klopp, who has set a top-four target for his side to achieve this season.

"We play Chelsea on Thursday, we have to show it again. We have to win football games, we know that. There's no way into the Champions League without results."

With Alisson's understudy, Caoimhin Kelleher, also injured, Liverpool's third-choice Adrian started in the league for the first time since conceding nine goals in two games in October.

7,000 Top-flight goals scored by Liverpool, behind Everton ( 7,108).

However, the much-maligned Spaniard made an important early save to prevent David McGoldrick giving Sheffield a shock lead and was solid on the night.

Most of the action took place down the other end as Aaron Ramsdale made stops from Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum, although he could do little with both Reds goals.

Sheffield, who are 15 points adrift of safety, are relegation favourites and manager Chris Wilder admitted his side lacked the quality to challenge the depleted visitors. "You need a bit more in this division because it's brutal and it exposes you," he said.

