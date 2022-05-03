Reds must be ready to suffer: Klopp

MADRID • All signs point towards Liverpool completing the job today to reach their third Champions League final in five years.

The Reds hold a 2-0 advantage as they travel to Villarreal for the second leg of their semi-final tie and the omens look positive, as Jurgen Klopp's men have won all their away games in Europe this season.

They head for Spain riding the momentum of their 42nd win in all competitions this term - the 1-0 Premier League victory over Newcastle on Saturday - and Klopp wants no let-up as his squad chase an unprecedented Quadruple.

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, the Liverpool manager said: "The thing with all this, we must've done something right in last few months... We know we're in a good moment. But other way around...why should I think about the past?

"In general, our last period of the season is pretty intense. That we have qualified for the Champions League (next season) this early is a big, big achievement. It helps we know, historically, we are in physically best possible state."

However, he warned any complacency shown by the visitors would be punished by Villarreal, who have equalled their best Champions League run by matching the 2006 team that made it to the last four, and urged his players to take the game to their La Liga opponents.

"Maturity and experience is important but not the only decisive thing. Everything that we are is required tomorrow night," the German added.

"We have to be ready to play a top, top game... It's only half-time. We have to go there and try to win, knowing they will go with all they have.

"We didn't win the (past) games by sitting deep and counter-attacking. We tried to play as ourselves and we have to do that again. We have to be ready to suffer and sit back in moments, but not as a general approach."

Roberto Firmino will be the only absentee for the Reds, whom opposite number Unai Emery believes "is almost flawless".

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, the Villarreal boss acknowledged the enormity of the task ahead of him - Liverpool have suffered just three defeats in all competitions this term, with the last coming in December, and none of those losses was by more than two goals.