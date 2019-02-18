Reds must be at 'full throttle'

LONDON • Anfield is made for special European nights like this and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson is confident his team will rise to the occasion when they host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash tomorrow.

After returning to form with a 3-0 Premier League win against Bournemouth on Feb 9, the Reds jetted off to Marbella, Spain, for a four-day warm-weather training camp.

Left-back Robertson is adamant that the squad are now rejuvenated and ready for a crucial run of matches. After the Bayern game, the Reds travel to Old Trafford to tackle Manchester United in a crucial league fixture.

"Two massive games. When we landed in Marbella on Monday, our full focus was on the Bayern Munich game," Robertson told the club's official website.

"We need to be at full throttle for that game. They are such a good team and they have been the last six or seven years so we know what a tough task it will be.

"But we believe we can cause any teams problems and we have to be at our best."

Liverpool are undefeated at Anfield in European competitions since 2014, and Robertson believes the home support will be decisive.

"Everyone knows how special nights here are in the Champions League," said the 24-year-old Scotland international.

"We feed off each other. Players feed off the fans and the fans feed off the players because it's up to us to get them to have something to shout about.

"But it also helps when they're getting behind us and it can maybe give you that extra percentage in the game. That's what home fans are for."

Influential centre-back Virgil van Dijk is suspended for the first leg and the Reds' defensive situation is further complicated by injuries to Joe Gomez (fractured leg) and Dejan Lovren (hamstring).

This means that manager Jurgen Klopp could deploy Brazilian midfielder Fabinho alongside Joel Matip against the Bundesliga champions.

Former Liverpool centre-back Sami Hyypia is confident that the Reds can cope without van Dijk and expects other players to fill the void.

"It is very difficult to find a weakness. He is an ultimate centre-back and it would be a pleasure to play alongside him. He is so good," Hyypia said of the £75 million (S$131 million) arrival in January last year.

"These kinds of things (his suspension) give other players an opportunity to shine and take responsibility, and I hope the ones who play step up and do their job properly."

After an indifferent start to the Bundesliga season, Bayern are now just two points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund after a 3-2 win over Augsburg on Saturday but they have played a game more.

Hyypia warned the Reds that it would be wrong to discount the five-time European champions who last won the Champions League in 2013.

"When the draw was made, everyone was saying that Bayern were not the Bayern of old, but they are a very dangerous team," said the Finn. "Liverpool can't underestimate them. They need to respect them, analyse their weaknesses and then strike.

"I think one of their weaknesses is defending against the counter-attack, and Liverpool are not bad in that area. I think that can cause problems for them."