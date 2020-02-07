Reds machine can go on and on: Redknapp

They may be 22 points clear at the top of the English Premier League (EPL) but do not expect Liverpool to take their foot off the pedal until they seal the title, Jamie Redknapp told The Straits Times yesterday.

The former Reds midfielder, in Singapore for Cadbury's Buy & Win! campaign which offers a grand prize of watching a live EPL game in England, is certain Jurgen Klopp's men will be laser-focused on securing the league despite also being in the hunt for the Champions League and FA Cup trophies.

They beat Shrewsbury on Tuesday in an FA Cup fourth-round replay to set up a clash at Chelsea in the fifth round on March 4.

On Feb 18, the European champions travel to Spain to play the first leg of their last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

Speaking on the sidelines of a fan event at Our Tampines Hub, the 46-year-old Redknapp said: "Atletico is not an easy game. But, at the start of the season, if you told Klopp he can only win one trophy and asked which one he wants, he'll say the Premier League."

He praised the mental strength of the current crop and pointed to how they have turned their Anfield home into a fortress and shown a relentless hunger for silverware.

"I just look at the group of players, and they're just not that way inclined (to drop their intensity)," said Redknapp, who played 308 games and scored 41 goals for the team from 1991 to 2002.

"They've got so many good players, great senior players that are pulling in the right direction. They are just so together.

"And that's why Anfield is a fortress now. I've been there a lot this year and, every time I go, I think to myself how hard it must be to play there (as the opposition).

"You're not just playing against a team, it's the noise, the atmosphere. And this is something Klopp has created."

The team's tenacity is also the reason the former club captain believes they can win back-to-back Champions Leagues titles. Only Real Madrid (2016-2018) have retained European football's top prize since the competition's rebranding in 1992.

THE TEAM TO AVOID No one wants to play them. They proved it last year with the comeback against Barcelona in the semi-final (4-3). They're a winning machine, they hate losing. JAMIE REDKNAPP, former Reds midfielder, on the Champions League winners.

"Could Liverpool do it again? Of course they can," he said. "No one wants to play them. They proved it last year with the comeback against Barcelona in the semi-final (4-3).

"They're a winning machine, they hate losing and, when a team gets used to that, it's infectious."

Despite his Merseyside allegiance, he had sympathy for Liverpool's bitter rivals Manchester United, who are a staggering 38 points behind Liverpool (73) in seventh place.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is their fourth full-time manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, when United won their last - and 20th - top-flight title. Ferguson led them to 13 EPL titles.

Redknapp said: "Man United were so fortunate to have in Ferguson, the best manager in the world.

"They were able to bully the market and buy any player they wanted. Now, Old Trafford is no longer the first port of call for many players and that makes things difficult.

"They're going to go through a lot more managers before they win the league again, that's for sure."

This is Redknapp's second visit to Singapore. His first was in 1991, as a fresh-faced 18-year-old travelling with the Liverpool first team. They played Arsenal in the Caltex Cup exhibition match at the old National Stadium and lost 4-3 on penalties.

"I was blown away by the fans and the love they had for Liverpool and it's great to come back," recalled Redknapp, who also played for Bournemouth, Tottenham and Southampton. "I can't speak highly enough of the people and how nice and warm they are."