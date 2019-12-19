Reds lose but coach insists it was kids' special evening

LONDON • Liverpool Under-23 coach Neil Critchley did not allow his young players to be discouraged despite being taken to school by Aston Villa in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

With the Premier League leaders playing their strongest team in the Fifa Club World Cup in Doha yesterday, Villa faced an unrecognisable line-up featuring not a single senior player in their 5-0 victory.

The Reds' starting side at Villa Park had five debutants, only 16 first-team appearances among all 11 of them and had an average age of 19.5, a club record.

"Try telling those players it was a bad evening for them," said Critchley, who took charge of the side in place of manager Jurgen Klopp.

"My overwhelming feeling was one of immense pride."

Before the kick-off, pundits felt Liverpool could have sent a mix of youth and experienced players to both competitions, while others slammed the English Football League for not rescheduling the match.

But Critchley defended the club's decision and insisted it was a "special evening" for his teenagers.

"We are the beneficiaries of the success of the first team and we could not have done much more," he said. "You can't swop that experience for anything. I was incredibly proud of how our players played and how we approached the game - our pressing, our counter-pressing.

"I'm just fortunate to share something special with that group of players and the staff tonight."

8.1

Years' difference in average age between Aston Villa (27.6) and Liverpool's starting XI (19.5).

Villa made 10 changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Sheffield United in the league on Saturday.

A brace from Jonathan Kodjia, an own goal from Morgan Boyes, and a goal each from Conor Hourihane and Moraes Wesley sealed the win for Dean Smith's side.

The Villa manager and his assistant John Terry went into Liverpool's locker room after the game to congratulate their players, but said it had been one of the weirdest matches he had been involved in.

"We had to be very professional," he said. "It was a bit of a weird game, probably the weirdest one I've been involved in for a quarter-final of a major competition.

"They had technically gifted players, were tactically switched on and they made it very difficult for us.

"We just told the Liverpool players, 'well done' and keep working at what they are doing.

"I came through coaching those sorts of age groups. It was great to see them on that stage tonight."

The reactions from the fraternity were also mostly positive. Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp praised the youngsters' composure, particularly early in the game before Hourihane opened the floodgates in the 14th minute.

"The kids started so well," he said on Sky Sports. "In the first 10 to 15 minutes, Liverpool were great. They looked like the home team."

But ex-Villa defender Alan Hutton reiterated the Reds should have split their squad to "make it more even" in a bid to win both titles.

"Winning a trophy is massive for going forward as a team," he said.

"I just thought they could have made the teams a little stronger to compete on both fronts."

