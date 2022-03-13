Reds keep pace in title race

LONDON • Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has urged his players to "win as many games as possible" after the Reds closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points with a 2-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the first half and Mohamed Salah netted with a penalty after the interval at the Amex Stadium.

Klopp's side have now won their last eight league games, maintaining the pressure on City, who have 69 points and are in action at Crystal Palace tomorrow.

"It's always the same, you expect Manchester City to win every game when you watch them play," the German said on BT Sport.

"The only thing we can do is win as many football games as possible. We're ready and we don't need to call it a title race, we just want to win games."

While Pep Guardiola's City are in fine form, Liverpool's hot streak is equally impressive. They have scored 21 goals and conceded just twice in their run, while also keeping a third successive league clean sheet for the first time this term. They have 10 games left.

When Salah converted from the spot, it made Liverpool only the second club to score 2,000 goals in the Premier League, emulating Manchester United (2,173).

The Egyptian forward has reached 20 goals in a Premier League season for the fourth time, with his latest strike coming at just the right time amid his tense contract negotiations.

His deal runs until the end of next season and his long-term value to Liverpool is immense, but of more immediate concern to Klopp will be the knock that saw him replaced by Diogo Jota soon after his first goal in four games.

With a testing trip to Arsenal looming on Wednesday followed by an FA Cup quarter-final at Nottingham Forest, Klopp will hope his star makes a quick recovery.

The visitors took the lead in the 19th minute when Diaz sprinted onto Joel Matip's long pass and bravely headed into the empty net as Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez rushed off his line, pole-axing the Colombian with a dangerous high challenge in the process.