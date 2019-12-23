Reds' gilt-edged year

DOHA • Liverpool have made winning trophies a habit this year and Jurgen Klopp's side return to England with their push for a first top-flight title in 30 years further bolstered after being crowned world champions for the first time in Qatar on Saturday night.

Roberto Firmino's extra-time goal secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over South American and Brazilian champions Flamengo, earning them the right to sport a gold Fifa champions badge on the club jerseys.

Their latest silverware is Liverpool's third in a little over six months, following the Champions League triumph in June and success in the Uefa Super Cup in August.

But it is the league title which remains the prize the European champions crave the most and Virgil van Dijk has called on his teammates to keep their eye on the ball despite the 10-point lead over second-place Leicester with a game in hand.

"The year 2019 for the club has been outstanding," said the centre-back, who finished second to Lionel Messi in the Ballon d'Or voting earlier this month.

"But we shouldn't be satisfied with it. We should keep going, keep striving for more, and keep wanting more trophies."

Van Dijk returned against Flamengo after illness kept him out of the 2-1 semi-final victory against Mexican outfit Monterrey and his desire to play despite not being at his physical best is part of the reason Liverpool are now considered to be the best team in club football.

The Club World Cup may not be held in the highest regard in Europe, coming in the middle of a busy club season, but the Reds treat every competition as an opportunity to add to their trophy cabinet.

"It might have been different had we got beat, then maybe some people would have said we were wasting our time or whatever," left-back Andy Robertson said.

1 Liverpool are the first English side to win the treble of the Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup.

2 The Reds are the second English side to win the Club World Cup, after Manchester United in 2008.

"But for us, even if we did lose, it was all worthwhile because we had a chance to win a trophy that the club had never won before.

"(The year) 2019 has been incredible, we have won three trophies and, hopefully in 2020, there will be a couple more for us."

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold agreed, calling it "an exciting time to be a Liverpool player as we're making sure we're remembered as a really good Liverpool team".

And it is not just the trophies Jurgen Klopp's side have won this year and are on course for next year, but also the manner in which they are going about their business.

They have taken a staggering 76 Premier League points from the last 78 on offer and are riding a club-record 34-game unbeaten run in the English top flight.

Klopp was emotionally spent after the final, revelling in the "outstanding" feeling of achieving what no other Liverpool manager has done before, but, like his players, he was quick to focus on the task at hand, with the club's next game at Leicester on Boxing Day.

The German said: "If we hadn't played here tonight, we would have played at West Ham, so the same number of games, the same situation.

"We need to make sure that we come home safely, recover in the plane already, and then prepare for the Leicester game."

The only downside was seeing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain go off hurt in the second half.

His previous campaign was ruined by a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury, and the England midfielder, who was seen wearing a protective boot and was on crutches after the game, may be set for another spell on the sidelines.

While he expressed optimism on his Instagram account that "hopefully it's not too serious", Klopp was more downcast, saying: "It's a big shadow again but that's how it is in contact sport.

"It is far from being perfect, but we will see if the ligament is only stretched, or ruptured partly."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE