Reds free to 'go again'

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp is far from being deflated by Liverpool's first Premier League reverse of the season at Watford on Saturday night.

Insisting his team will "go again" after the shock 3-0 loss, he went on to insist that it could actually prove a positive for his players as it frees them of the burden of attempting to win their first top-flight title in 30 years with an unbeaten record.

Liverpool arrived at Vicarage Road for their 28th game of this term on the back of a unbeaten run of 44 games, the last 18 of which were victories, and just five shy of Arsenal's record of 49 set from May 2003 to October 2004.

A 19th win would have been a top-flight record and seemed a certainty given they were facing opponents who sat in the relegation zone at kick-off, having not won any of their last five league games.

But instead Nigel Pearson's men recorded a resounding and fully deserved win, scoring all of their three goals in the second half, with Ismaila Sarr their undoubted star.

The Senegal winger, making his first start in over a month after being sidelined with a hamstring injury, scored the hosts' opening two goals before giving captain Troy Deeney a hand for the third.

While the Reds remain odds-on title favourites - they have 79 points and remain 22 points ahead of Manchester City with 10 games to go and need only four more wins - Klopp's men can no longer emulate Arsenal's "Invincibles", who went the 2003-04 season unbeaten.

Paying tribute to Pearson's players for doing the unthinkable, the German said: "The most important thing is congratulations to Watford, well deserved.

"The first half, there were football things that didn't work out for us and, overall, we did not create enough and that's what leads to a defeat.

"But it's just one football game and we have to admit that Watford was the better team."

Asked if he cared that Liverpool failed to better both Arsenal marks, he said: "Not really, because I don't think you can break records because you want to. You break records because you are 100 per cent focused on each step.

STILL ENGLAND'S RECORD HOLDERS Phew. ARSENAL, tweeting a short and sweet reaction to the end of Liverpool's run. The Gunners hold on to their 49-game unbeaten mark. STILL LIVERPOOL'S TITLE TO LOSE Liverpool had an off-day but they're still miles clear, 22 points clear. It's a blip, a gentle little reminder perhaps that football ain't that easy. GARY LINEKER, BBC presenter, on the Reds being brought back down to earth.

"It was clear that at some time, we would lose a game. We didn't wait for it but it was clear that it would happen. Tonight, it happened.

"I see it rather positively. Because from now on, we can play free football again. We don't have to defend or try to get the record, we just can try to win football games again.

"What the boys did so far is exceptional, but it is not over. That is the only thing I am interested in - it's not over.

"I promise 100 per cent, and then we will see where it leads us to."

Virgil van Dijk also echoed his boss' thoughts that "there is no reason for panic" despite the visitors, who were uncharacteristically poor with just one shot on target, slumping to only their third loss of the campaign with a senior team.

The Reds defender claimed that the pressure of becoming only the third English football team to go an entire season undefeated, with Preston the first to do so in 1888-89, was created by the British media.

He said: "The record and the talk of the records is all media, we just try to win every game ahead of us.

"We will focus on the next game, the FA Cup game (at Chelsea on Tuesday), and we try to win there. We have to stay humble and work harder next game.

"We know there is room for improvement and we will. That's the good thing about our mentality. We won't walk away from this. We have to improve, we have to do better.

"We want to strike back, we want to show what we've been doing the whole season. That's the only way forward."

For 17th-placed Watford, their priority is avoiding relegation and they will feel that is more than possible after this massive upset - not only because it came against the world and European champions, but also because they are now out of the bottom three, albeit on goal difference.

"To beat the best club side in the world is testament to how we played," said Pearson, for whom the only negative was the knee injury suffered by Gerard Deulofeu in the first half, which required a trip to the hospital and is likely to keep him out of action for some time.

"It's very satisfying, but it's just one game. We've got 10 games left and we have got to try to emulate what we have done today in terms of performance."

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN