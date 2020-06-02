Reds fired up to get match-fit for derby: Klopp

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the sight of his Liverpool squad back training together had given him a "massive lift", as they prepare for the return of the Premier League.

The English top flight is set to restart behind closed doors on June 17, with a full fixture of games that weekend, and teams have been able to resume group training after weeks of isolation due to the coronavirus lockdown.

It has been an especially frustrating time for the Liverpool manager, whose side were two wins away from clinching the Premier League title when the season was halted in March.

"We never had nine weeks without football training in our lives since we played football, pretty much. That's all different but interesting as well," Klopp told Liverpool's website.

"We enjoy the situation, that's really all good. It makes all the difference for us, to be honest, to come together and have this hour or two here together.

"You get this contact, feedback as well on the pitch directly, not via a computer or a screen. It's a massive, massive lift."

Liverpool have a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City (57), putting their first English top-flight title for 30 years within touching distance.

The Reds' first game back is set to be the Merseyside derby against Everton and Klopp is building his players' fitness towards that clash.

"We don't have to be match-fit now. We try it with increasing intensity, day by day, but we have to be fit on the 19th or 20th, whichever day they will give us against Everton," Klopp said.

Liverpool are now awaiting confirmation on schedules and venues after senior police officials raised concerns about playing any possible title-clinching match at Anfield or another team's stadium.

They may have to play at a neutral venue in a bid to stop fans gathering outside.

Klopp said: "It's more and more interesting when we play where, the times are really important because we will see how we can organise the travel stuff."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE