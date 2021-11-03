Reds eye early 'big bonus'

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp wants to say the right things when it comes to Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone but there is always an itch he ends up scratching.

The Reds play the La Liga champions again in the Champions League today in a game at Anfield that this time, carries more significance for the visitors than the hosts. Klopp's team are already five points clear at the top of Group B, which when the draw was made in August looked to be one of the harder groupings.

Atletico, however, are in a scrap, level on four points with Porto.

A win today would ensure automatic qualification for Liverpool as one of the two best teams in the group and to do so over a side who have pushed Klopp's buttons in recent seasons will be even more satisfying. This will be the fourth meeting between the sides in the past 18 months. Atletico claimed victory in a thrilling last-16 tie last year after winning 1-0 at home, and 3-2 after extra time away.

Liverpool then won by the same scoreline in Madrid last month, capitalising on a red card for Antoine Griezmann and a penalty, scored by Mohamed Salah.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone was slated for coming off as a sore loser when he snubbed Klopp's handshake at the full-time whistle, but the German yesterday said at his pre-match press conference he was not bothered by the lack of sportsmanship.

On Simeone's comments that he would not shake hands as he did not like the "falseness", Klopp said: "Now I know he doesn't like to do it, so no problem. Then we can all go home happy but between the handshakes, it's an important game, which I am more concerned about.

"It would be big but we usually don't have to talk about this as we normally have 'a final' in the last match day. Hopefully, that won't happen this year. But what kind of achievement it would be, we talk about it after it's happened. Atleti go for everything."

The plaudits rolled in after two successive 5-0 wins in the Premier League over Watford and Manchester United but Klopp referenced last weekend's 2-2 draw against Brighton as a reason not to get carried away.

He added: "We have to defend better in general. We work on that and we better do it tomorrow night as Atletico are a pretty good football team."

Reds skipper Jordan Henderson agreed the team had areas to improve but the team were targeting the "big bonus" of early progression to the knockout stage.

"We've started well, could have been better. Could be worse but it's a decent start, overall, looking at all the games. We want to improve on some things. We need to keep learning and improving as the season goes on," the England midfielder said.

"Always going to be tough against Atletico, quality players, work hard as a team defensively, good on the counter and Simeone is a world-class manager who sets them up in a way that can hurt us. Up to us to perform to get another good result like in Madrid."

Liverpool have injury problems with Klopp confirming James Milner was out, while Naby Keita suffered a hamstring problem against the Seagulls that will keep him "out for a while", although Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are back in contention.

Atletico will miss the banned duo of Griezmann and Stefan Savic, while Thomas Lemar is out. Geoffrey Kondogbia and Marcos Llorente are doubtful.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LIVERPOOL V ATLETICO

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 3.55am