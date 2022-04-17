Reds' dream still alive

LONDON • The quadruple is well and truly on as Liverpool reached their second final of the season after beating Manchester City 3-2 in the last four of the FA Cup at Wembley yesterday.

The Reds won their first final of the campaign, beating Chelsea on penalties in the League Cup in February. They have reached the Champions League last four and are one point adrift of leaders City in the English Premier League.

Unlike their two previous meetings this season, both of which ended 2-2 in the league, this game seemed over by half-time with City 3-0 down.

Liverpool opened the scoring after just nine minutes when Ibrahima Konate rose above Nathan Ake to head home Andy Robertson's corner.

Eight minutes later, a horror show by City reserve goalkeeper Zack Steffen gave the Reds a two-goal advantage. He inexplicably dallied on the ball, allowing Sadio Mane to essentially slide tackle the ball into the net.

The American was one of several changes made by Pep Guardiola following a nervy, fractious Champions League quarter-final, second leg against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night.

Fernandinho and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who have also been peripheral figures for City this season, also started at Wembley as Guardiola lost Kevin de Bruyne and Kyle Walker to injuries.

On the stroke of half-time, Mane got his second and the Reds' third goal of the game.

After quick passes on the edge of the box, the ball was chipped out wide to the Senegalese, who volleyed home with aplomb.

"We'll see. We will try to do our best. It's a dream for sure and we'll fight for it," Mane told BBC Sport regarding their quadruple target.

Surprisingly Guardiola did not make any changes at the break, but City still looked a team transformed in the second period.

Two minutes after the restart, Gabriel Jesus beat his marker inside the area before finding Jack Grealish, who finished well.

Bernardo Silva set up a nervy finish for the Reds with a goal in the first minute of added time, after good work by Riyad Mahrez but it proved too little, too late for the league leaders.

Liverpool will meet the winner of today's second semi-final between Chelsea and Crystal Palace.