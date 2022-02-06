Reds, Diaz a great fit, but Klopp urges caution

LONDON • New signing Luis Diaz said Liverpool's style makes them the "perfect team" for him as he took part in an individual workout yesterday ahead of the Reds' FA Cup fourth-round clash with second-tier Cardiff City today.

Liverpool signed Diaz for an initial fee of £37.5 million (S$68.3 million) from Porto last Sunday, pipping Tottenham Hotspur to the 25-year-old Colombia winger.

He bagged 14 goals and five assists in 18 Portuguese Primeira Liga games this season and added two goals in the Champions League group stage. He was also joint-top scorer, alongside Argentina's Lionel Messi, at last year's Copa America and was named in the team of the tournament.

Diaz told Liverpool's website: "It's a club who I've followed for a good while now... It's a great club, a real reference in the game, who have won many Cups and league titles, and so Liverpool have always been my choice.

"For me, it is the perfect team and my decision to come here was a little bit based on that. I knew the team's style of play... would help me a lot. This is an important moment for me."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, while excited about his new man, has preached caution.

The German said: "He is an exceptional player; he has the speed, the skill set, the character to have a really good career...

"(But) if Luis were to step on the pitch and be immediately at his absolute best and playing better than all the other players (it) would be really strange because we've played together for a while."

Club legend Ian Rush said he was surprised the Reds managed to pull off the "excellent signing", adding: "It's competition for places... We've got one hell of a forward line now, haven't we?"

The Reds will soon welcome back forwards Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Sadio Mane of Senegal, who will face off in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final today, with Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and even Takumi Minamino stepping up in their absence.

While the clash against Cardiff, 20th in the 24-team Championship, is likely to come too soon for Diaz, Klopp has welcomed 18-year-old Harvey Elliott back into the squad for the first time since September after he recovered from ankle surgery.

The English midfielder, who had enjoyed a promising start to the season before suffering a horrific injury against Leeds United, could even start, said the German.

Midfielder Naby Keita is also back in contention after Afcon duty with Guinea while forward Divock Origi is also back in training after suffering a knee injury in December.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara also returned to training after contracting Covid-19 but has picked up a chest infection.

Klopp will be hoping to improve his FA Cup record, having gone out in the fourth round in four of his six seasons.

LIVERPOOL V CARDIFF

Singtel TV Ch111, 7.50pm.