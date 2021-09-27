Reds couldn't deal well with long balls: Klopp

LONDON • Liverpool's 3-3 draw away to Brentford was a thrilling spectacle for the fans but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was not in a position to enjoy it as much as those on the terraces as the table toppers dropped two points in the English Premier League title race.

The visitors came from a goal behind on Saturday to lead twice in an end-to-end affair.

"Not sure 'enjoy' is the right word - it was a wild ride," said Klopp. "They deserved their three goals for the way they played. We obviously couldn't deal with the long balls today but we should have scored more goals."

Ethan Pinnock opened the scoring for the hosts before Diogo Jota quickly equalised.

Mohamed Salah's 100th Premier League goal in 151 appearances and Curtis Jones, making his first top-flight start of the term, then twice put Liverpool in front, only for the visitors to be pegged back by Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa.

Klopp's men were then lucky to hang on for a draw after the Bees had a late goal ruled out for offside against Ivan Toney.

Newly-promoted Brentford showed no signs of being overawed by Liverpool, charging into tackles and not letting their heads drop despite going behind.

Having beaten Arsenal in their season opener, Thomas Frank's men so far do not look out of place in what is the club's first season in the Premier League.

Klopp gave Brentford credit for their effort, despite their somewhat direct approach to the game, and admitted the distribution of Bees goalkeeper David Raya had caused his side problems.

"They deserved it. I don't think you can control them much better, we created a lot of clear-cut chances but couldn't deal with them defensively," he said.

"Their goalie should have number 10 on his shirt with the balls that he played... there were many good moments football-wise against a tricky set-up but we could not defend when the goalie chips the balls forward.

"They deserved a point as well because they put up a proper fight... I respect that a lot.

"In the end, there were situations we should do better and then it could be a completely different game."

With nine points and just one defeat in six games, Brentford have had a positive start to the season and sit in the top half of the table.

Frank was proud of his players, saying: "I think we went toe to toe with one of the three best teams in the country at this moment in time.

"One of the best teams in Europe the last three years and I think we got a well-deserved point and we worked hard in the game.

"I said we need to be brave and we need to show the attitude, but make sure we were brave and don't have regrets against a big team."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS