Football: Liverpool are not invincible, insists Jurgen Klopp

DOHA • Liverpool have taken a staggering 76 Premier League points from the last 78 on offer and are on a club-record 34-game unbeaten run in the English top flight.

Their red-hot form makes them the odds-on favourites in today's final against Flamengo as they seek to lift the Club World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

But at his pre-match press conference yesterday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismissed claims his side were "invincible", saying: "We don't see ourselves as a team that can't lose games.

"We see ourselves as a team who have to work our socks off to have a chance to win games. I don't see us having a psychological advantage (to Flamengo)."

His players will create history if they land the Cup as it remains a trophy the European champions have yet to win. But Klopp will not be referencing that as part of his dressing room pep talk as they have bigger goals this season, notably ending a 30-year wait for the English title.

He said: "We will see. It's not something I will use in the meeting. You can become a legend if you win the competition - that takes your mind away from the game.

"If people think of the boys as legends after the game and at the end of their careers, wonderful.

"The boys wanted to play, the club wanted to play. That's why we are here. If Flamengo win, they have a party. We play Leicester City (on Boxing Day).

"We cannot make it bigger for Europe but it is the most important for us. We know it's really difficult because the other team is really good.

"The view (about the Cup) is different in Europe to the rest of the world, but I would like to change that view a little bit.

"We saw how much Monterrey fought... It'll be the same tomorrow from Flamengo with even more quality in the team."

Klopp's respect for the Brazilian champions also stems from the possibility that Virgil van Dijk, who missed their semi-final with Monterrey, and Georginio Wijnaldum are doubts for the final.

With Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren also absent, captain Jordan Henderson had to drop into central defence to partner Joe Gomez against the Mexican outfit, but that would not be ideal against a Flamengo team whose line is led by Gabriel Barbosa.

The on-loan Inter Milan striker, also known as "Gabigol", plundered 34 goals in 39 games in all competitions as his team also secured the Copa Libertadores, and winning the Cup would cap a historic season for the Brazilians.

On the injury front, Klopp added: "Virgil was part of training today so we will see how it looks at the end. Gini had a session.

"We have no new concerns. We will use each hour for recovery and we will see who we can line up tomorrow."

But no matter what line-up Klopp puts out, it will not diminish the desire of his players to add to their trophy cabinet.

Last season's Champions League triumph - the first piece of silverware since Klopp took over in 2015 - has only whetted their appetite for more.

Calling it "an addiction", midfielder Adam Lallana said: "You win one medal and you want to win another. You want to win more.

"We're European champions and to be world club champions as well, there's not many people who can say that... another trophy is up for grabs so bring it on."

He also claimed Liverpool's Brazilian duo of Roberto Firmino and Alisson would give them "the inside info" on their opponents.

He added: "It'll be a very tough game. We watched them the other day. They were dynamic, aggressive, physical and we will have to recover quickly."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS