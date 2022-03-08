Reds’ 2-0 lead talking points is dangerous, warns Klopp

LONDON • Liverpool know all about comebacks.

In one of the greatest recoveries in Champions League history, the Reds overturned a three-goal deficit in the second leg of their semi-final against Barcelona in 2019.

So Jurgen Klopp has warned his players that Inter Milan are not coming to Merseyside as tourists today even though they are trailing 2-0 after the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The hosts are well-placed to qualify for the quarter-finals after Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored in Italy last month.

But Klopp is taking nothing for granted as his side seek to stay on track for an unprecedented quadruple after beating Chelsea on penalties to win the League Cup late last month.

"The danger everybody knows about - it's 2-0," the German said at his pre-match press conference yesterday. "I think it's the lead which got turned over most often in the history of football.

"If you get to half-time 2-0 up and you have a team who thinks we are halfway through, then you are already on the wrong path.

"It's a much better result than I would have expected before we played there. The game didn't look like we would win it 2-0 for most of the time. It was a really tough tie and a really difficult game to play."

Klopp added Inter, second in Serie A, had real quality, as shown in their 5-0 victory over bottom side Salernitana over the weekend.

"It's a really good, really experienced team and they don't come here as tourists," he said. "I know that they want to chase the game and that's what we want to do because we are not a team who defends results or tries to get through somehow. We want to attack the game again."

Klopp confirmed that Firmino, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip had returned to full training after injury and illness issues.

The trio, who missed the weekend win over West Ham, will be assessed ahead of the Inter match but they may not necessarily start.

With Firmino, in particular, having been out for longer - he has not played since the first leg against Inter - Klopp plans to wrap him in cotton wool.

The Reds may have a clean bill of health, but Klopp repeated his call for Premier League clubs to be able to use five substitutes, saying the rule change was necessary to help teams deal with a congested schedule.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, teams have been able to bring on more than three players off the bench in domestic Cup matches and in Europe but the Premier League has continued to stick to its three-sub rule.

Many clubs, particularly those in the bottom half of the division, perceive any increase to be skewed in favour of the "Big Six".

"We played Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday and (now) Tuesday. That's a horrible schedule," Klopp added. "It's essential that we go again for five substitutes in the Premier League.

"In one competition, we don't have that. It makes so much of a difference. I don't see why it takes so long to understand that. The Premier League has to save their top-class players as well. It's not an advantage."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

LIVERPOOL V INTER

Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 3.55am