Red Devils will adapt to whoever comes in: Carrick

LONDON • Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick was coy about reports of Ralf Rangnick taking over as interim manager at the club, but said on Friday that the squad would quickly absorb ideas from their next manager.

After guiding them to a midweek Champions League win at Villarreal, he will remain in the dugout for today's trip to Premier League leaders Chelsea, as Rangnick is sorting out a work permit before his arrival in Manchester this week.

"There's a lot of speculation and reports, but as I'm sitting here now, I'm preparing the team for the game," Carrick said. "The new manager can get ideas across quickly, history shows that. Sometimes it's not just about ideas, it's just a different voice, a freshness.

"Whoever comes in and whatever is implemented, I'm sure the players can adapt. There's good talent in the squad, I'm sure they'll look forward to what's ahead."

He added that he was "hugely impressed" with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, who are 12 points ahead of United (17).

"They're super intense, well organised, really good movement across our backline and their frontline.

"Very good at connecting with the midfield, with the back three building up... narrowing up and giving you problems with the wing-backs," he said.

United will be without Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani through injury.

Mason Greenwood is also expected to miss out, having recently tested positive for Covid-19, while Luke Shaw and Fred are doubts following a concussion and an ankle injury respectively.

Captain Harry Maguire is suspended after his red card in the 4-1 loss to Watford last weekend.

Tuchel, meanwhile, has said he would not take United lightly despite their poor recent results - the Red Devils have lost four of their past five league games, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking.

"We would never write anybody off. They're a big club and have experienced players," he said.

"We want to prove a point. We have come from a hard match (4-0 Champions League win over Juventus) and now we're onto the next one. We'll be challenged at the highest level again on Sunday."

N'Golo Kante has a knee injury while Chelsea are waiting to see if Ben Chilwell needs surgery for a similar problem, Tuchel added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

