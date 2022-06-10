Red Devils unite for 6-1 demolition of Poland

BRUSSELS • Belgium lost their opening Nations League game 4-1 to their Dutch neighbours and it was clear what the message was on Wednesday against Poland - to play as a team.

They tore the Poles apart 6-1 in Brussels with a dominant performance and finished the game with five goals in just over 30 minutes.

"It brings extra emotion when you lose against your rivals so that was definitely a motivator tonight," said Belgium coach Roberto Martinez. "Against the Netherlands we were passive, waiting, insecure. But now we were a team instead of individuals."

However, Belgium suffered another early setback as the visitors took the lead after 28 minutes when star striker Robert Lewandowski struck with his 22nd goal for club and country this year.

The hosts then levelled in the 42nd minute with an Axel Witsel drive inside the post.

After the interval, the Belgians dominated with goals from Kevin de Bruyne, a double from Leandro Trossard, Leander Dendoncker and Lois Openda in stoppage time.

Eden Hazard, who struggled with injury at Real Madrid this season and was an unused substitute in the Champions League final, came off in the 66th minute after assisting de Bruyne to go 2-1 up.

"I am extremely happy that I could be important to the team, especially after my season," he said.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski could not hide his disappointment and urged his teammates to buck up.

"It was a match that will give us a lot to think about, a lot of question marks in various parts of our game plan and overall strategy, but also a lesson on how to play against such teams," he added.

Belgium sit second and three points behind the Dutch (six) in Group A4 and ahead of Poland on goal difference.

"Nobody should be worried about the future of Belgian football. We have immense talent but we have to be patient," added Martinez.

"We finally have the structure in place. The rest will follow, but the talent is definitely there."

In the World Cup in Qatar in November, Belgium have been drawn in Group F with Canada, Morocco and the 2018 losing finalists Croatia. Poland face Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina in Group C.

"I told the players that they should use it as a reminder of how opponents play at the very highest levels in the world," said Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz.

