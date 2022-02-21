Red Devils survive Leeds' fightback

LONDON • After 10 months and 138 corners this season, Manchester United finally scored yesterday via the set-piece during a 4-2 English Premier League win over Leeds United at Elland Road yesterday.
It was Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire who broke the longest streak of unsuccessful corners in the league, heading home from a Luke Shaw delivery in the 34th minute.
Maguire told Sky Sports: "I'm embarrassed by the stat. I'm a big part of that set-play routine but as a team, we've been nowhere near good enough. If we scored more from set-pieces, we'd be higher up the table."
United extended their lead with another header in first-half added time when Bruno Fernandes beat Illan Meslier after being picked out by Jadon Sancho.
After a promising first period on a rain-soaked, soggy pitch, the Red Devils' continuing inability to put together a coherent 90 minutes was evident yet again as nine minutes into the second half, Leeds were level.
Having lost Robin Koch to injury after just 31 minutes, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa boldly made a double change at half-time, with 19-year-old striker Joe Gelhardt coming on for Diego Llorente and Brazil international winger Raphinha, a surprise omission from the staring XI, replacing Jack Harrison.
The changes seemed to galvanise Leeds, who looked a different team in the second period.
They pulled a goal back after just eight minutes when what looked like a cross by Rodrigo Moreno sailed over David de Gea and nestled into the back post.
There was nothing fortuitous about the equaliser a minute later when a low, driven cross by former United winger Daniel James found a sliding Raphinha at the far post.
That prompted United boss Ralf Rangnick to make his own double substitution as he brought on Fred and Anthony Elanga for Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard respectively.
Fred responded with United's third goal three minutes later when he rifled the ball past Meslier's near post from a tight angle after picking up a reverse pass from Sancho.
His fellow substitute Elanga should have made the game safe minutes later when Sancho picked him out, but he shot tamely with just the goalkeeper to beat. He made amends two minutes from time, slotting home after being picked out by Fernandes.
United's legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel tweeted: "Determination today, played like a team. Difficult conditions so it needed something special. Manager also had a good game. Well done."
The result keeps Rangnick's side fourth on 46 points from 26 games, four clear of fifth-place West Ham United, who have played the same number of matches.
Arsenal in sixth are also on 42 points, but with three games in hand. Leeds are 15th on 23 points, just five points above the drop zone. Bielsa told Sky Sports: "We have to defend better... It is impossible not to be worried. We have conceded 50 goals. Do you think I can not be worried? How can I not feel responsible?"