Red Devils survive Leeds' fightback

LONDON • After 10 months and 138 corners this season, Manchester United finally scored yesterday via the set-piece during a 4-2 English Premier League win over Leeds United at Elland Road yesterday.

It was Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire who broke the longest streak of unsuccessful corners in the league, heading home from a Luke Shaw delivery in the 34th minute.

Maguire told Sky Sports: "I'm embarrassed by the stat. I'm a big part of that set-play routine but as a team, we've been nowhere near good enough. If we scored more from set-pieces, we'd be higher up the table."

United extended their lead with another header in first-half added time when Bruno Fernandes beat Illan Meslier after being picked out by Jadon Sancho.

After a promising first period on a rain-soaked, soggy pitch, the Red Devils' continuing inability to put together a coherent 90 minutes was evident yet again as nine minutes into the second half, Leeds were level.

Having lost Robin Koch to injury after just 31 minutes, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa boldly made a double change at half-time, with 19-year-old striker Joe Gelhardt coming on for Diego Llorente and Brazil international winger Raphinha, a surprise omission from the staring XI, replacing Jack Harrison.

The changes seemed to galvanise Leeds, who looked a different team in the second period.

They pulled a goal back after just eight minutes when what looked like a cross by Rodrigo Moreno sailed over David de Gea and nestled into the back post.

There was nothing fortuitous about the equaliser a minute later when a low, driven cross by former United winger Daniel James found a sliding Raphinha at the far post.

That prompted United boss Ralf Rangnick to make his own double substitution as he brought on Fred and Anthony Elanga for Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard respectively.

Fred responded with United's third goal three minutes later when he rifled the ball past Meslier's near post from a tight angle after picking up a reverse pass from Sancho.