Red Devils stake claim on Euro title

BRUSSELS • There were no surprises on Tuesday as all the European heavyweights in action won their respective 2022 World Cup qualifiers to keep up their charge to reach Qatar.

Belgium and the Netherlands in particular racked up crushing victories.

Six different players scored for the top-ranked Belgians as they routed minnows Belarus 8-0, padding their goal difference to +10 after three games in Group E.

The likes of usual starters Thibaut Courtois, Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens were given the night off, but the thrashing emphasised the depth of talent in the country.

Belgium's reserves were given the chance to impress and did not disappoint, leaving coach Roberto Martinez delighted with the performance of his second-string side, who lead the group on seven points.

"I changed a lot of positions but the continuity and stability stayed," said the Spaniard after the hammering - one shy of their record margin of victory, having won by nine goals on four occasions.

"It was great to see some of them taking the responsibility and playing a decisive role."

Leandro Trossard and Hans Vanaken both had doubles while Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku and Denis Praet also got on the scoresheet at Den Dreef in Leuven.

Martinez said: "It is important that we have different players who can help the team. Fresh blood is a must if you want to achieve success. With just 11 players, you won't become European champion."

Tuesday's match was the last competitive outing for Belgium until they kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Russia in St Petersburg on June 12.

"What we learned puts us in the right direction for the Euros," Martinez, who hopes to led the Red Devils to their first major trophy, added.

The Dutch also recorded their biggest away win since a 7-0 success over San Marino in 1993 after an identical result against lowly Gibraltar.

Steven Berghuis opened the scoring in the first half before the floodgates opened for the visitors with four goals in nine second-half minutes thanks to Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum and Donyell Malen.

Substitute Donny van de Beek added a sixth late on and Depay got his second two minutes from time, but despite the Oranje's dominance, coach Frank de Boer had a pop at Gibraltar, who did not have a single shot on target, for "anti-football" tactics.

"All the players going down after a single touch, while every time, the whole bench went crazy, complaining to the referee," the former Crystal Palace boss said.

"The goalkeeper was taking a minute for a goal kick… I got tired of it. I'm glad the game is behind us."

Victory moved them up to second in Group G with six points from three games, one point adrift of leaders Turkey, who were held to a 3-3 home draw against Latvia.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal to a hard-fought 3-1 win over Luxembourg on Tuesday with his first goal of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign to move within six strikes of matching Iran great Ali Daei's international record of 109.

Gerson Rodrigues gave the hosts a shock lead, sparking hope of another famous result after beating Ireland the last time out, but Diogo Jota, Ronaldo and Joao Palhinha netted to move the European champions to the top of Group A on seven points and ahead of second-placed Serbia on goal difference.

Croatia, finalists at the 2018 World Cup, also overtook Russia as Group H leaders courtesy of their 3-0 win over Malta, with Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric and Josip Brekalo scoring.

The Russians, on six points, are behind on goal difference after falling to a 2-1 defeat at Slovakia.

