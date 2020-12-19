Red Devils perfect on road but Solskjaer pines for home solace

LONDON • Manchester United maintained their 100 per cent away record in the Premier League after a 3-2 win at basement club Sheffield United on Thursday but their poor home form continues to concern Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have won all six league games on the road and have collected more points on their travels than at Old Trafford, where their only victory was against 19th-placed West Bromwich Albion last month.

If his side are to mount a serious title challenge, they must turn the Theatre of Dreams into a fortress, Solskjaer insisted.

Speaking after a double by Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial's first Premier League strike of the campaign overcame David McGoldrick's brace, the United manager said: "We need to sort out the home form.

"Obviously, it's not like it's home and away in these conditions without fans and it seems like we're going to be in this situation a little longer, but we should be more used to the Old Trafford pitch than these pitches."

But Solskjaer believes their performance at Bramall Lane bodes well for tomorrow, when United host Leeds, as long as they do not ease off.

"We played some brilliant football between their first goal and their second goal - the end was a bit too uncomfortable for my liking," he said.

Asked whether his players feel they can yet win the title for the first time since 2012-13 as clear-cut favourites have yet to emerge, Solskjaer added: "We can't get our heads too far ahead, but I am happy the players might be thinking that way because that means recovery, focus is better and those little margins mean a lot."

The Norwegian also defended striker Edinson Cavani, who was charged with an aggravated breach of the Football Association's rules for using a racial term in an Instagram post.

The Uruguayan, who faces a three-game suspension, did not play against the Blades due to injury.

But Solskjaer protested his innocence, saying: "I know that Edinson never meant any harm, it's his friend he was replying to. He has come into a new country and made a mistake and he's apologised. He didn't mean any malice, so we'll work with the FA and hopefully, he'll be okay."

United are sixth on 23 points and trail leaders Liverpool by five points but have played a game fewer.

REUTERS