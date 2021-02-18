Red Devils need to ramp up firepower

LONDON • Manchester United's strikers have not scored enough goals this season and they must start firing if the club are to find an extra edge in matches, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said ahead of today's Europa League last-32, first-leg tie with Real Sociedad.

United lead the Premier League with 50 goals in 24 matches but their front three of Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have scored only 18 combined, while midfielder Bruno Fernandes tops the charts with 14 strikes.

"We are the team who have scored the most goals in the league. Our strikers haven't scored as much as we'd like to, that's a good problem," Solskjaer said at his pre-match press conference yesterday. "If we can get them firing, we'll have another edge in the games."

Mason Greenwood had a breakout year last season with 10 league goals and 19 goals in all competitions. However, it has been a harder second season for the United academy graduate with just four strikes in total so far.

But a day after signing a long-term contract that will keep the 19-year-old at Old Trafford until 2025, Solskjaer hinted he could field the England forward in Turin. The game is being held in Italy due to Covid-19 travel restrictions between Spain and Britain.

On Greenwood, Solskjaer said: "I think we just have to give him time to find his final position. He's a forward who moves really well along the line.

"Sometimes, you don't want to be right in the mix, so I think we have found he can play both."

Sociedad are fifth in La Liga, seven points shy of fourth-placed Sevilla (45), but they have quality players in their ranks from Manchester City great David Silva to Alexander Isak and former United winger Adnan Januzaj, once heralded as the future of the club.

Solskjaer said: "You've got to be very, very good against them, (they are) probably the hardest team we could get at this stage.

"They're still in the hunt for Champions League (qualification). We have to play at a high level to get a result."

Cavani and Donny van de Beek will miss the trip due to muscle injuries while Paul Pogba is not expected to return from a thigh injury until next month.

In today's other first-leg games, Arsenal will travel to Rome as they take on Portuguese giants Benfica. The reverse fixture will be held in Athens next week.

The same Covid-19 restrictions mean Tottenham will face Austria's Wolfsberger in Budapest today. Spurs manager Jose Mourinho yesterday confirmed defender Sergio Reguilon would be out owing to injury. His side have lost five of their last six games in all competitions.

REUTERS

