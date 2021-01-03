Red Devils level on top but Ole not carried away

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stopped short of saying his side were Premier League title contenders, after a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Aston Villa on Friday put them level on 33 points with leaders Liverpool.

Liverpool visit Southampton tomorrow and United travel to Burnley on Jan 12 before a mouth-watering clash at Anfield five days later, albeit in front of empty terraces due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Red Devils look capable of mounting their first real Premier League title challenge since 2013, when they won their record-extending 20th crown in Alex Ferguson's last season in charge, but Solskjaer refused to get carried away.

"Of course we are happy with what we are doing," he told the BBC.

"We have shown we have improved a lot in a year. We are getting fitter and fitter and stronger and stronger.

"These players are hungry to learn, which is important. They come in every day with a hunger and desire to be the best on match day. They have been focused."

A year ago, United lost 2-0 at Arsenal to fall 24 points behind eventual champions Liverpool, having played two games more.

Another season fighting just for a top-four finish looked in store for Solskjaer's men after winning only two of their opening six league games.

But, as all the other contenders have stumbled in recent weeks, they have now taken 26 from a possible 30 points and are 10 games unbeaten in the league.

Solskjaer, however, also criticised his team for trying too many audacious passes instead of simple ones against a Villa side who came close to snatching a draw.

"It was maybe a little too open and we wasted chances. We tried to play the Hollywood pass instead of securing the first one and using the space that was there," he said.

"You are always delighted with three points. We had a good save at the end and Eric Bailly made a fantastic block so that probably saved two points for us."

33 Bruno Fernandes' penalty on his 30th Premier League appearance was the 33rd goal he has been directly involved in (19 goals, 14 assists). The only player in Premier League history to be involved in more goals in their first 30 games is Andy Cole (37). 5 Anthony Martial has now scored on all seven days of the week in the Premier League for Man United, becoming the fifth player to do so, after Ryan Giggs, Andy Cole, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney. 6 Eric Bailly made 6 clearances in the match, the most of any player on the field.

Bruno Fernandes has been the key figure in transforming United's fortunes over the past 12 months and the Portuguese again provided the winner.

United needed a 93rd-minute winner to beat Wolves 1-0 last Tuesday, but were far faster out the blocks this time round.

Anthony Martial forced Emiliano Martinez into an excellent save inside 10 minutes before Fred, Paul Pogba and Fernandes all fired efforts just off target.

The breakthrough came five minutes before the break and owed much to Pogba's ingenuity, with the Frenchman finally starting to find form despite the speculation over his future.

Pogba and Marcus Rashford combined to send Aaron Wan-Bissaka free down the right and his cross was headed home by Martial.

Villa were on a five-game unbeaten run themselves and showed why with their start to the second-half as United were forced back.

Jack Grealish was again at the heart of all the visitors' best work and it was from his cross that Bertrand Traore equalised.

However, Dean Smith's men quickly undid their good work as a soft challenge from Douglas Luiz on Pogba was deemed enough for a penalty by referee Michael Oliver.

Fernandes' slotted the spot kick just out of the reach of Martinez for his 15th goal of the season.

The midfielder, who has been directly involved in 33 goals in his 30 Premier League appearances, urged his team to learn to kill off opponents instead of defending desperately at the end.

"We had some situations to close the game, you have to try and score because we know that teams can score," he said.

"If we close the game early it is better. We have to learn from this."

United next face rivals Manchester City in the semi-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday.

Aston Villa boss Smith was upset with his side's display in the first half, when United had at least 10 attempts.

"I wasn't happy with the first half. We were miles off the levels where we have been," he said.

"It felt like a testimonial pace then they deservedly had the lead at half-time.

"I told the players we needed to be upping our levels."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS