Red Devils fire blanks in drab draw with Palace

Manchester United's Ashley Young tussling with Crystal Palace's James McArthur for the ball during their English Premier League clash at Old Trafford yesterday. United manager Jose Mourinho had predicted that the Red Devils would be in the top four by the end of the year but their hopes suffered a jolt when they were held to a goal-less draw by Palace. The dropped points saw United lose further ground on leaders Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool. United are on 21 points, 14 behind neighbours City, who hammered West Ham 4-0 at the London Stadium to stay top of the table. Leroy Sane scored a brace, adding to goals by David Silva and Raheem Sterling. Liverpool, meanwhile, turned on the style in the second half to break down a stubborn Watford side at Vicarage Road. Goals from Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino sealed a 3-0 win but captain Jordan Henderson was sent off for two bookable offences.