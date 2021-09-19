Red Devils can win EPL this year: Moyes

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United must "do better" after their midweek Champions League defeat as he takes his side to face West Ham today.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off against Young Boys in Tuesday's opening Group F encounter, with Jesse Lingard's errant back-pass gifting the Swiss hosts a goal in added time for a 2-1 win.

But it is a different story in the Premier League, with United - with Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks again - unbeaten with three wins from their first four matches.

"Our attitude is like you'd expect it to be. They're focused, of course a little disappointed but not too downbeat," said Solskjaer.

"It's a setback, we have to do better. Of course it's not the start we wanted but we're a good team that can bounce back again."

The United boss added that he knows there are lofty expectations for his team this season.

"It's always the outcome that decides what headline we'll see and very, very rarely is the game either fantastic or really, really bad," he said.

"For us, it just hovers about good or not good enough. We know that the expectations are high and we expect more of ourselves as well."

Despite individual errors from his men, it was Solskjaer's suitability as a United manager which once more came under the microscope.

Ronaldo has hit the ground running since his return to the club from Juventus, scoring three goals in two games. But the fanfare surrounding him also brings greater scrutiny on Solskjaer.

The 48-year-old was handed a new three-year contract in July, reward for the progress - most notably qualifying for the Champions League for a second straight season - United have made in the three years. But he is yet to win silverware as a United manager.

0 Since leaving Man United in 2014, West Ham boss David Moyes has failed to win any of his seven games against the Red Devils in all competitions (D2 L5).

Given the talent now at his disposal, even a League Cup or FA Cup win might not be enough.

Former United striker Louis Saha said the club could "afford" the defeat in Switzerland because they have a chance to recover. But he believes the Norwegian will have less room for manoeuvre this season because of the strength of his squad.

"I do think that he will be questioned faster because the team doesn't have any weaknesses. It is a very strong side," he said.

Saha's views were echoed by the manager of today's opponents, David Moyes, a former United boss.

The Scot said: "They've got a really good balance of youth and experience. I think Ole has been given a really good chance to build a squad and I have to say I think he's doing a really good job.

"He's certainly got a team which is more than capable this year of winning the Premier League."

But some of the same flaws evident in midweek have also been on display in league games against Southampton (1-1), Wolves (1-0) and Newcastle (4-1).

Despite their three wins, including a 5-1 opening-day victory over Leeds, the team have lacked cohesion and have struggled to gain control of games, relying on moments of magic from players such as Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Solskjaer also has the unenviable task of striking a balance between defence and attack while keeping all his star names happy.

Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani are yet to feature this season due to injury, but will soon be competing for places with Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

Behind them, Fernandes and Pogba have started the season in fine form, but their compatibility in a midfield three against stronger opposition is still up for debate.

The only way to quieten the doubts is by getting back to winning ways, starting at the London Stadium today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

WEST HAM V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 9pm