Red Devils aim to pull a Rabiot out of a hat

LONDON • According to British media reports yesterday, Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus to buy France midfielder Adrien Rabiot for an initial £15 million (S$25 million).

The Red Devils' lack of creativity in central midfield was clear last season and made more apparent last Sunday when the hosts fell to a 2-1 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

While Frenkie de Jong remains Erik ten Hag's top target - the Dutch international played under the new United boss at Ajax Amsterdam - there has been no breakthrough in reported talks with Barcelona, and the 25-year-old is also said to be in favour of staying at the Nou Camp this season.

Juventus are happy to let Rabiot go, with the 27-year-old, who is out of contract next summer, having fallen out of favour at the club.

The former Paris Saint-Germain youth product can play deep and is more technically proficient than some of United's midfield options like Fred and Scott McTominay.

However, Rabiot has a reputation of being a sulky character in the dressing room - he forced his way out of PSG in 2019 - and he has not set Italian football alight either in his three seasons in Turin.

He was forced to train with Juventus' Under-23 side after being left out of the club's pre-season tour squad last month due to unspecified "personal reasons".

United are also seeking to bring in another attacking player. They had initially targeted Bologna's Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic, who has a history of being difficult to manage as well.

He was banned one game at last year's European Championship because of racist remarks.

Ten Hag's side were understood to have made a £7.6 million bid for the 33-year-old, who scored 14 times for Bologna last season.

That offer has been rejected and The Athletic reported yesterday that United have since pulled out of their pursuit due to Bologna wanting a much higher fee.

Complaints from United fans on signing such a controversial player were also a contributing factor.

The club turning to Rabiot and Arnautovic - who worked with ten Hag at Eredivisie side Twente - has left fans and pundits feeling underwhelmed.

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton said on the BBC: "It's a real wrong move in terms of the eyes of the supporters.

"There's a million other players out there United should have been linked with. I do not get that.

"It's an absolute PR disaster. If Arnautovic comes in, that's going to put ten Hag under so much pressure."

Meanwhile, England defender Conor Coady on Monday joined Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan, while newly promoted Bournemouth signed Argentina defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord for a reported €15 million (S$21.2 million).