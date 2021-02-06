Red cards, ill discipline are costing us: Arteta

LONDON • Mikel Arteta has bemoaned how Arsenal's lack of discipline has cost them points after Bernd Leno and David Luiz became the latest recipients of red cards in midweek, ruling them out of today's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

Since the Spaniard took over at the Emirates in December 2019, the Gunners have had nine sending-offs, six more than any other team in that time.

The Football Association on Thursday rejected Arsenal's appeal for Luiz's red card at Wolves to be rescinded, meaning that the Brazilian defender, along with Germany goalkeeper Leno, will serve their one-game ban at Villa Park.

This is a concern for Arteta as Brighton loanee Mat Ryan, their reserve stopper, is an injury doubt.

As such, the visitors may have no option but to hand third-choice goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson, who has been highly unconvincing in his sporadic appearances, his first top-flight start.

"What is clear is that when you have five red cards in this period, you are going to lose a lot of points," Arteta said ahead of the Villa clash.

"If we would have some of those points, we would be in a completely different position in the table, that's for sure. There are no teams with five reds up there at the top, it doesn't happen."

Ryan has not been part of Arsenal's match-day squad for their past two games due to a hip injury and has yet to make his debut since moving from the Seagulls on Jan 22.

With Arteta revealing the Australia international "has not been available to train yet" this week, it seems likely Runarsson will be given the nod.

The Iceland international, who was earlier this week omitted from Arsenal's Europa League squad, has come in for some fierce criticism, particularly after their quarter-final game with Manchester City when his howlers resulted in a 4-1 loss in December.

It is understood that the club were willing to let Runarsson leave on loan before the transfer window closed on Monday but there were no takers.

A win today will see Arsenal not only move above ninth-placed Villa but also rivals Tottenham into eighth place, but Arteta knows that will depend on his makeshift defence keeping out the likes of Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins.

On Runarsson, a £1.5 million (S$2.7 million) signing from Ligue 1 side Dijon last summer, he said: "We are here to support him... You have to be able, if you want to play here, to handle that pressure."

Defender Kieran Tierney will also be absent for a fifth successive game because of injury. But Arteta confirmed captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was ready to make his first start since Jan 18.

REUTERS

ASTON VILLA V ARSENAL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 8.30pm