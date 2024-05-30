Red Bull takes minority ownership stake in Leeds United

Red Bull has bought a minority stake in Leeds United and will also be their shirt sponsor, the second-tier English Championship side said on Thursday.

The Austrian energy drink company owns a number of clubs, including Major League Soccer's New York Red Bulls, Germany's RB Leipzig and Austria's Red Bull Salzburg, but unlike these teams, Leeds said there would be no change to their name and badge.

"The deal brings in new commercial revenues as well as additional capital investment for a minority ownership stake that will further enable the club to compete on and off the pitch as the club seek promotion next season," Leeds said in a statement.

Leeds have been owned by 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers, since 2023.

They came close to winning promotion to the Premier League this season as they reached the Championship playoff final, where they lost Southampton. REUTERS