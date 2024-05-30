Red Bull takes minority ownership stake in Leeds United

Apr 13, 2024; Austin, TX, USA; A view of the Red Bull energy drink logo during the qualifying session for the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas at Circuit of The Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports/ File Photo REUTERS
Soccer Football - Championship - Play-Off Semi Final - Second Leg - Leeds United v Norwich City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - May 16, 2024 General view of Leeds United fans inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/ File Photo REUTERS
Soccer Football - Championship - Play-Off Semi Final - Second Leg - Leeds United v Norwich City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - May 16, 2024 Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/ File Photo REUTERS
Updated
May 30, 2024, 08:15 PM
Published
May 30, 2024, 08:15 PM

Red Bull has bought a minority stake in Leeds United and will also be their shirt sponsor, the second-tier English Championship side said on Thursday.

The Austrian energy drink company owns a number of clubs, including Major League Soccer's New York Red Bulls, Germany's RB Leipzig and Austria's Red Bull Salzburg, but unlike these teams, Leeds said there would be no change to their name and badge.

"The deal brings in new commercial revenues as well as additional capital investment for a minority ownership stake that will further enable the club to compete on and off the pitch as the club seek promotion next season," Leeds said in a statement.

Leeds have been owned by 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers, since 2023.

They came close to winning promotion to the Premier League this season as they reached the Championship playoff final, where they lost Southampton. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top